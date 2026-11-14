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Philadelphia
📅 Free Light Up Wayne Hanukkah Festival on Dec. 5
13 days ago
📅 Free Hanukkah festival in downtown Wayne on Dec. 5
Bring family and friends to the 2nd Annual Light Up Wayne Hanukkah Festival on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 3:00–5:30pm at the corner of North Wayne Avenue & Station Road (near the Wayne Train Station).
This FREE event includes:
- Lighting of a 9-foot menorah
- Live singing and music by Cantor Coyot & the Shir Squad of Temple Brith Achim
- Live Hanukkah music and Israeli dancing
- Fire performance
- Gelt drop, Hanukkah treats and sufganiyots
- Hot chocolate & coffee by Mad Anthony Wayne Cafe
- Vendors, giveaways, a Hanukkah Pop-Up Shop, and more activities
Hosted by Radnor Parks & Recreation, Temple Brith Achim, and the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia.
Event flyer and parking locations map are available through the links on the event page. (Details are subject to change.)
More Info: Light Up Wayne Hanukkah Festival & Menorah Lightin...
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