📅 Free Hanukkah festival in downtown Wayne on Dec. 5

Bring family and friends to the 2nd Annual Light Up Wayne Hanukkah Festival on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 3:00–5:30pm at the corner of North Wayne Avenue & Station Road (near the Wayne Train Station).

This FREE event includes:

Lighting of a 9-foot menorah

Live singing and music by Cantor Coyot & the Shir Squad of Temple Brith Achim

Live Hanukkah music and Israeli dancing

Fire performance

Gelt drop , Hanukkah treats and sufganiyots

, Hanukkah treats and Hot chocolate & coffee by Mad Anthony Wayne Cafe

by Mad Anthony Wayne Cafe Vendors, giveaways, a Hanukkah Pop-Up Shop, and more activities

Hosted by Radnor Parks & Recreation, Temple Brith Achim, and the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia.

Event flyer and parking locations map are available through the links on the event page. (Details are subject to change.)