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⚠️ Radnor 2026 fall leaf collection now in progress

2 days ago
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⚠️ 2026 Radnor fall leaf pickup now underway

Radnor’s 2026 Fall Leaf Collection Program has started, beginning this week in District 1 and running through December 18, 2026 (weather permitting).

Over the next 8 weeks, Township trucks will collect leaves from curbsides by district.

Key things to know:

  • Have your leaves at the curb on the first day of your district’s collection so you don’t miss pickup.
  • No bagged leaves will be collected this season due to state rules.
  • Remove all tree limbs and branches from your leaf piles.
  • No Monday Yard Waste Collection in December so crews can finish leaf pickup.
  • Do not park on leaf piles – this is a fire hazard.
  • When you see collection crews, slow down and drive carefully.

Collected leaves help supply the Township’s Free Mulch Program each spring.

More Info: Radnor Township Leaf Collection Season 2026 Kick O...

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