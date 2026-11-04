⚠️ Radnor 2026 fall leaf collection now in progress

⚠️ 2026 Radnor fall leaf pickup now underway

Radnor’s 2026 Fall Leaf Collection Program has started, beginning this week in District 1 and running through December 18, 2026 (weather permitting).

Over the next 8 weeks, Township trucks will collect leaves from curbsides by district.

Key things to know:

Have your leaves at the curb on the first day of your district’s collection so you don’t miss pickup.

so you don’t miss pickup. No bagged leaves will be collected this season due to state rules.

will be collected this season due to state rules. Remove all tree limbs and branches from your leaf piles.

from your leaf piles. No Monday Yard Waste Collection in December so crews can finish leaf pickup.

so crews can finish leaf pickup. Do not park on leaf piles – this is a fire hazard.

– this is a fire hazard. When you see collection crews, slow down and drive carefully.

Collected leaves help supply the Township’s Free Mulch Program each spring.