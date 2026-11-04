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⚠️ Radnor 2026 fall leaf collection now in progress
2 days ago
⚠️ 2026 Radnor fall leaf pickup now underway
Radnor’s 2026 Fall Leaf Collection Program has started, beginning this week in District 1 and running through December 18, 2026 (weather permitting).
Over the next 8 weeks, Township trucks will collect leaves from curbsides by district.
Key things to know:
- Have your leaves at the curb on the first day of your district’s collection so you don’t miss pickup.
- No bagged leaves will be collected this season due to state rules.
- Remove all tree limbs and branches from your leaf piles.
- No Monday Yard Waste Collection in December so crews can finish leaf pickup.
- Do not park on leaf piles – this is a fire hazard.
- When you see collection crews, slow down and drive carefully.
Collected leaves help supply the Township’s Free Mulch Program each spring.
More Info: Radnor Township Leaf Collection Season 2026 Kick O...
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