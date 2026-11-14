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Radford
📅 Picnic & Playtime fall storytime at Radford Library
4 days ago
📅 Autumn Picnic & Playtime at Radford Library
Bring the kids out for Picnic & Playtime at the Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford, VA 24141 on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
Instead of the usual storytime, the library will host a festive fall get‑together with:
- Fun, simple snacks made with the library’s mobile kitchen, the Charlie Cart
- Time to enjoy the children’s garden (weather permitting)
- Stories read together while everyone snacks
The library will have some blankets available for sitting outside, but you’re welcome to bring your own blanket if you’d like.
This is a relaxed, family‑friendly way to enjoy a fall morning with your little ones.
More Info: Calendar • Picnic & Playtime
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