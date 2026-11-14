📅 Autumn Picnic & Playtime at Radford Library

Bring the kids out for Picnic & Playtime at the Radford Public Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford, VA 24141 on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

Instead of the usual storytime, the library will host a festive fall get‑together with:

Fun, simple snacks made with the library’s mobile kitchen, the Charlie Cart

Time to enjoy the children’s garden (weather permitting)

(weather permitting) Stories read together while everyone snacks

The library will have some blankets available for sitting outside, but you’re welcome to bring your own blanket if you’d like.

This is a relaxed, family‑friendly way to enjoy a fall morning with your little ones.