Radford’s tech scene is busy with federal IT work right now, especially for folks who already have a clearance and solid experience. If you like mission-focused projects and enterprise-scale systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Peraton

Peraton Location: Radford, VA or Remote

or Remote Salary: $112,000 – $179,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Key requirements: 5+ years in cybersecurity/network defense, DoD 8140 (DCWF 541), active DoD Secret clearance , US citizenship.

5+ years in cybersecurity/network defense, DoD 8140 (DCWF 541), , US citizenship. Why it’s interesting: You’ll run the ACAS enterprise, handle STIG compliance, and guard Army networks at scale—true frontline cyber defense work with global impact.

Employer: Peraton

Peraton Location: Radford, VA or Remote

or Remote Salary: $112,000 – $179,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Key requirements: 5+ years enterprise DB architecture, DoD 8140 (DCWF 421), active DoD Secret clearance , US citizenship.

5+ years enterprise DB architecture, DoD 8140 (DCWF 421), , US citizenship. Why it’s interesting: Lead the team that runs Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and cloud databases for Army systems, blending hands-on engineering with leadership.

Employer: Peraton

Peraton Location: Radford, VA or Remote

or Remote Salary: $112,000 – $179,000

Type: Full-time

Full-time Key requirements: 3+ years with enterprise storage/SAN/NAS, VMware, Windows/Solaris/Linux, DoD 8140 (DCWF 451), active DoD Secret clearance , US citizenship.

3+ years with enterprise storage/SAN/NAS, VMware, Windows/Solaris/Linux, DoD 8140 (DCWF 451), , US citizenship. Why it’s interesting: Own high-availability storage and backups across big Army data centers—perfect if you like tuning performance and keeping mission data always-on.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polished resumes and quick applications tend to move fastest for cleared roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.