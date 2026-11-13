Radford’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid full-time roles are open for folks who like hands-on work and clear procedures. All of these are onsite and geared toward people who enjoy making and testing real products.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Location: Radford, VA

Type: Full-time, onsite, 2nd shift

Salary: $42,000 – $53,500 base

Run and program CNC and manual machines to make precision parts to tight tolerances. Good fit if you have an Associate’s in Machine Tech or 5+ years’ machining experience, can read blueprints, and like problem-solving on the shop floor. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Location: Radford, VA

Type: Full-time, onsite, 2nd shift

Salary: $33,280 – $39,145 base

Entry-level friendly assembly role building and testing motors using work instructions and basic tools. You’ll stand, move, and lift up to 50 lbs, so it’s active work. Great if you have a high school diploma/GED, can read drawings, and want steady pay plus benefits and 401k match.

Employer: Pyrotechnique by Grucci, Inc.

Location: Radford, VA, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Quality-focused role doing inspections, product testing, and Lot Acceptance Testing across multiple product lines. Requires either an Associate’s in a STEM field + 4 years QA/manufacturing or HS/GED + 6 years QA/manufacturing, plus the ability to get Certified Quality Inspector status and pass internal tests. You’ll move around the facility, handle data, and help keep products within strict specs.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.