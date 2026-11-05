🎓 Radford, VA Education Jobs With Multiple $70K–$90K+ Roles

Radford’s campus scene is busy right now, and the university is hiring for several well‑paid education roles. If you’ve got teaching or higher‑ed experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Radford University

Radford University Location: Radford, VA – Main Campus

Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track faculty

Salary: $72,000 – $88,000 (depending on qualifications, experience, and rank)

(depending on qualifications, experience, and rank) Application review date: 12/10/2026 (open until filled)

Teach studio and lecture courses in interior design (from foundations to residential/commercial and CAD tools like AutoCAD, Revit, SketchUp, Adobe CS, Enscape) in a CIDA- and NASAD-accredited BFA program of about 150 majors. You’ll advise students, do scholarly/creative work, and may have the possibility to serve as Interior Design Coordinator in a new, state-of-the-art facility with spacious studios, maker spaces, and strong tech support.

Employer: Radford University

Radford University Location: Radford, VA – Main Campus

Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track faculty (open rank)

Salary: $60,000 – $92,000 (commensurate with experience, qualifications, and rank)

(commensurate with experience, qualifications, and rank) Application review date: 11/30/2026 (review continues until filled)

Teach across the Physical and Health Education curriculum and ESHE major—covering health and wellness, coaching, and exercise—while preparing students for PreK–12 licensure in Virginia. This role mixes teaching, advising, supervising fieldwork and student teaching, plus building a research agenda in PE/health education and serving on department and university initiatives.

Employer: Radford University

Radford University Location: Radford, VA – Main Campus

Type: Full-time, 12-month classified staff

Salary: $59,754 – $78,000 (commensurate with experience and qualifications)

(commensurate with experience and qualifications) Application review date: 11/17/2026

Lead the full lifecycle of donor-funded scholarships, from managing awards and compliance to improving processes and stewarding donors. This is a good fit if you have 3–5+ years in financial aid, scholarships, or higher ed and want a role that directly supports students while working closely with donors and campus partners.

If one of these sounds like you, bookmark the posting and start your materials this week so you’re ready before review dates hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.