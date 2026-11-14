Radcliff has a nice mix of late-night and retail roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying active on the job.

Here are a few solid customer service and retail openings hiring in Radcliff, KY:

Employer: Glow Brands (Planet Fitness)

Glow Brands (Planet Fitness) Location: Radcliff, KY

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Type: Part-time, overnight / 3rd shift

Work the quiet overnight hours at Planet Fitness, greeting members, answering questions, signing up new members, and closing out the day’s shift and bank deposit. Good fit if you’re 18+, upbeat, into fitness, and don’t mind being on your feet and working mostly on your own.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Radcliff, KY

Pay: Range varies by experience and location (not listed exactly)

Range varies by experience and location (not listed exactly) Type: Full-time

Help keep the sales floor clean, stocked, and easy to shop while answering customer questions and helping them find what they need. This role is active and hands-on, using ladders, pallet jacks, and handheld devices while you move between stocking and customer service.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Radcliff, KY

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the hardware/tools department by keeping inventory accurate, shelves organized, prices updated, and displays looking sharp, while helping customers with product questions. Great next step if you have 2+ years of retail experience and want more responsibility without direct reports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.