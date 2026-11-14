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🛒 Radcliff, KY Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Radcliff has a nice mix of late-night and retail roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying active on the job.
Here are a few solid customer service and retail openings hiring in Radcliff, KY:
Overnight Closer (Member Services) – Part Time
- Employer: Glow Brands (Planet Fitness)
- Location: Radcliff, KY
- Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time, overnight / 3rd shift
Work the quiet overnight hours at Planet Fitness, greeting members, answering questions, signing up new members, and closing out the day’s shift and bank deposit. Good fit if you’re 18+, upbeat, into fitness, and don’t mind being on your feet and working mostly on your own.
Recovery Associate
- Employer: Rural King
- Location: Radcliff, KY
- Pay: Range varies by experience and location (not listed exactly)
- Type: Full-time
Help keep the sales floor clean, stocked, and easy to shop while answering customer questions and helping them find what they need. This role is active and hands-on, using ladders, pallet jacks, and handheld devices while you move between stocking and customer service.
Department Lead – Hardware/Tools
- Employer: Rural King
- Location: Radcliff, KY
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead the hardware/tools department by keeping inventory accurate, shelves organized, prices updated, and displays looking sharp, while helping customers with product questions. Great next step if you have 2+ years of retail experience and want more responsibility without direct reports.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; retail roles can fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.