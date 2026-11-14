Radcliff’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options in hospitals, rehab, and veteran care. If you’re a nurse or tech looking for stable hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cherry Hill Free Clinic

Cherry Hill Free Clinic Location: Radcliff, KY

Type: Full-time Registered Nurse (Inpatient Rehab)

Work with adults recovering from strokes, brain and spinal cord injuries, and complex illnesses in a faith-based, patient-centered setting. You’ll do full assessments, manage meds, build care plans, and work closely with a rehab team focused on functional independence and strong recovery outcomes.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Location: 100 Veterans Drive, Radcliff, KY 40160

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, Eligible for Overtime

Pay: $23.90/hour + $2.63/hour locality premium

Application deadline: 11/18/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Provide hands-on nursing care to residents at the Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center, a skilled nursing facility serving Kentucky veterans. You’ll give meds and treatments under RN/physician direction and collect assessment data—ideal if you’re a Kentucky-licensed LPN who wants stable state benefits and to serve veterans.

Employer: Commonwealth of Kentucky – Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Location: 100 Veterans Drive, Radcliff, KY 40160

Type: Full-time, Executive Branch, Eligible for Overtime

Pay: $23.90/hour + $2.63/hour locality premium

Application deadline: 11/12/2026 (11:59 PM ET)

Another LPN opening at the Radcliff Veterans Center, with the same pay and duties: direct care, meds, and assessments for veteran residents. Good fit if you’re a new or experienced LPN wanting consistent hours and a mission-driven role.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Radcliff, KY

Type: Part-time, 24 hrs/week, 11a–11p, No Weekends

Support the ER team with EKGs, specimen collection, vitals, and blood glucose checks in a fast-paced emergency setting. Great for someone with a high school diploma/GED, BLS (or willing to get it), and some CNA or phlebotomy experience who wants no-weekend shifts plus tuition help and PTO from day one.

Employer: Baptist Health System KY & IN

Location: Radcliff, KY

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7p–7a Every Weekend

Differentials: 15% shift differential + 25% weekend differential

Lead the night shift in a freestanding emergency department, overseeing admission-to-discharge care and documentation. Best for an experienced KY-licensed RN (ADN or higher) ready to maintain advanced certs (ACLS, PALS, ENPC, TNCC, NIHSS) and earn strong differentials plus tuition assistance and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.