Radcliff’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in clinics, homes, and behavioral health. If you’re caring, dependable, and like helping people, there are some solid options here.

Employer: UHS / Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System

UHS / Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System Location: Radcliff, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support patients in a 140-bed behavioral health hospital serving adolescents, adults, military, veterans, and first responders. You’ll work with licensed staff, provide hands-on care on the unit, document clearly, and help keep a calm, therapeutic environment. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, sign-on/retention bonus, and free meals during shifts.

Employer: Right at Home Kentuckiana

Location: Radcliff, KY and surrounding area

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide companionship and personal care in clients’ homes while respecting their routines and independence. You’ll help with daily activities, light housekeeping, meal prep, and safe mobility, and report any changes you notice. Great fit if you’re reliable, patient, and comfortable working independently in the community.

Employer: Radcliff Urgent Care Clinic, LLC

Location: Radcliff, KY 40160

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: From $16.00/hour

Join a locally owned urgent care clinic handling direct patient care and front-desk tasks. You’ll check patients in, verify insurance, take histories and vitals, work in the EHR, and support providers in a fast-paced outpatient setting. Offers 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, bonuses, flexible schedule, and on-the-job training.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.