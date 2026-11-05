🍽️ Several Radcliff, KY Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Radcliff’s restaurant scene is busy and growing, which means steady work and lots of people tipping and eating out. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly faces, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Location: Radcliff, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work as the “every day” leader of the restaurant, supporting the General Manager and running the show on your shifts. You’ll focus on sales, guest satisfaction, cleanliness, and food quality. Requires ~2 years of quick-service supervisor experience, a high school diploma, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Craft House Pizza

Craft House Pizza Location: Radcliff, KY

Type: Not listed (likely part-time or full-time restaurant shifts)

Not listed (likely part-time or full-time restaurant shifts) Salary: Not listed

Serve guests from start to finish and own the full dining experience. This role is great if you’re outgoing, organized, and like working with a team of cooks, hosts, and managers while keeping the dining room clean and running smoothly.

Employer: Craft House Pizza

Craft House Pizza Location: Radcliff, KY

Type: Not listed (front-of-house restaurant shifts)

Not listed (front-of-house restaurant shifts) Salary: Not listed

Be the first smile guests see when they walk in. You’ll greet customers, answer phones, manage the wait list, and direct guests to their tables—perfect if you enjoy talking with people and staying organized.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.