It appears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the cold shoulder. MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have been snubbed by the British government after allegedly offering to support its plans to restrict children's access to social media, despite making online safety one of their most prominent campaigns.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, aged 42 and 45, are understood to have made themselves available to assist UK ministers considering restrictions on social media use among under-16s.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'Snubbed' Over Online Safety Offer

Sources claimed the British government ignored the Sussexes' offer. MEGA

However, sources told us the couple's offer has been greeted with "deafening silence."

One insider claimed: "The lack of a response was just embarrassing for the Sussexes, especially given their increasingly public campaign against harmful online content, which has included working alongside families whose children died after experiencing online abuse or exploitation. They were totally snubbed."

The apparent humiliation comes as Harry addressed the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, November 10.

Prince Harry Delivers Emotional Appeal to Technology Companies

The Duke delivered an emotional address at the European Parliament in Brussels. MEGA

He used his Brussels appearance to deliver an emotional appeal to technology companies, insisting that protecting children should take precedence over commercial interests.

Harry said: "I'm not here as an expert or a politician. I'm here as a father. My wife, as a mother.

"And together, as a couple who stand alongside parents like Sandra, Megan and Sewell – in New York, Los Angeles, Geneva and now Brussels. Parents who never imagined they would have a reason to be in rooms like this."

The prince, who shares Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, with Markle, explained his campaign was driven by conversations with grieving parents.

He added: "All children deserve to feel safe wherever they are. In a classroom. On a playground. At any time, no matter where they are.

"My approach to life, and to the value of it, has perhaps unsurprisingly always been about... preventing harm before it happens, rather than waiting for tragedy before deciding something must change."

Harry argued that technology companies possessed extraordinary resources to address online dangers but had failed to make children's safety a sufficient priority.

Meghan Markle Withdraws From Brussels Address

Markle accompanied Prince Harry after withdrawing from her planned speech. MEGA

His remarks came during the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation commemorating children who died following exposure to harmful online content.

Markle had originally been expected to speak alongside her husband but withdrew from the address following reports concerning her father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess nevertheless accompanied Harry to Brussels and attended the event in a supporting capacity.

Prince Harry Warns of Social Media Dangers to Children

Prince Harry urged tech firms to build stronger protections into digital platforms. MEGA

During a subsequent panel discussion, Harry described the addictive nature of social media as "brainwashing on an extraordinary scale."

He warned children could become trapped in harmful online environments without knowing how to escape.

Harry said: "Every time you look at your phone, just remember that there's a child out there that is looking at that phone 20, 30 times more, probably considering taking their life because they don't know how to escape."

Addressing technology executives directly, Harry added: "Don't put anything in front of our children that you wouldn't put in front of your own children."

He also questioned why companies would develop products potentially harmful to children while restricting their own families' access.

Harry concluded by calling for stronger protections to be incorporated into digital platforms from the outset.

He said: "I will finish by saying that this whole mission has to be about safety by design. By the time that it's on the phone, in an app, in a kid's hands, it's already too late. We all know that."