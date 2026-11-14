King Charles allegedly still has a soft spot for Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle. MEGA

King Charles is said to still harbor a special affection for Meghan Markle despite the royal family's bitter divisions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Our insiders said the child abuse allegations against the former actress' father, Thomas Markle Sr, have also drawn "sympathy" from the monarch, 77.

King Charles Still Has a Soft Spot for Meghan Markle

King Charles reportedly retained a soft spot for Meghan Markle despite royal tensions. MEGA

Charles formed an unexpected bond with Markle, now 45, while helping plan her May 2018 wedding to Harry, 42, at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Sussex described their connection in his memoir Spare, recalling how a shared enthusiasm for classical music transformed an intimate family meeting at Clarence House into a touching moment between his future wife and father.

Harry wrote: "Meg evoked so much in (Charles), qualities I'd rarely seen. In her presence, Pa became boyish. I saw it, saw the bond between them growing stronger, and I felt strengthened in my own bond with him."

The recollection offers a striking contrast to the tensions that subsequently emerged following the Sussexes' departure from royal duties in 2020.

Royal Source Reveals Charles' Affection for Meghan

Prince Harry recalled the warm bond between Charles and Meghan in 'Spare'. MEGA

A royal source told us: "Charles and Meghan had a warmth between them that is easily forgotten amid all the bitterness of recent years. He appeared genuinely delighted by her enthusiasm, confidence and willingness to engage with his interests.

"She brought a different energy into the family, and Charles seemed to respond particularly well to that. There was something refreshing about their early relationship, especially when they discovered interests they could enjoy together.

"It is not at all surprising Charles still retains some affection for Meghan despite everything that has happened, and he does still have a soft spot for her. Family relationships are rarely as straightforward as the public imagines, and difficult experiences do not necessarily erase happier memories.

"Charles may have been deeply disappointed by the breakdown in relations, but that doesn't mean he has forgotten the young woman who once made his son so happy.

"The fact that he played such a personal role in their wedding preparations shows there was once genuine emotional investment in welcoming Meghan into the family.

"If reconciliation ever becomes possible, those early memories could provide an important foundation. Charles has already demonstrated that he was capable of building a relationship with Meghan independently of Harry."

Plus, Charles is reaching his twilight years and is still getting cancer treatment, so her has a very philosophical view on life now. He also has sympathy for what Meghan is going through with her father."

Meghan and Charles Bonded Over Classical Music

Charles and Meghan bonded over their shared love of classical music. MEGA

During Harry and Markle's wedding preparations, Charles is said to have played orchestral recordings for the couple, enthusiastically supporting their preference for live classical music at the event.

Harry recalled his father's love of Beethoven, while Markle favored Chopin, whose compositions she had previously played to soothe her dogs while living in Canada.

The Duke also described his father's behavior during the meeting as unusually relaxed and affectionate.

He wrote in his memoir: "(Charles) was airy, witty, charming, and I kept shaking my head in amazement. I knew Pa loved music, but I never knew he loved it this much."

Charles subsequently walked Markle partway down the aisle at St George's Chapel after her father was unable to attend.

Meghan's Father Arrested Amid Family Turmoil

Thomas Markle Sr was arrested in Florida over alleged child abuse material. MEGA

However, relations between the Sussexes and senior royals deteriorated following their relocation to America and subsequent public disclosures about family disagreements.

Thomas Markle Sr, 82, Meghan Markle's estranged father, was arrested by the FBI in Florida on November 6 and charged with possessing child sexual abuse material. Investigators reportedly seized approximately 78 items from two California storage units.

Markle denies wrongdoing and has claimed dementia. He was released under electronic monitoring pending further proceedings.