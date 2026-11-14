New Christian Right, founded by Texas pastor Joel Webbon, is hosting the three-day conference. @ MEGA

Buckley Carlson, a former aide to Vice President JD Vance and brother of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, was among the speakers at a Christian nationalist conference in Texas that featured calls to repeal women's right to vote.

The three-day event, titled "Christ is King: America After Trump," took place November 12-14 at the Irving Convention Center outside Dallas.

Hosted by New Christian Right (NXR), a media operation led by Texas pastor Joel Webbon, the gathering brought together conservative political figures, Christian nationalists and online personalities to discuss the future of the right after President Donald Trump's administration.

The conference drew attention for its lineup and the views of several participants who have questioned women's constitutional right to vote. It also unfolded as divisions within the Republican Party intensified following the party's losses in the November midterm elections.

Conference Brings Together Post-Trump Political Figures

Recent reports identify Buckley Carlson as Tucker Carlson’s brother, not the commentator’s son. @ MEGA

The conference featured 11 speakers, including Buckley Carlson, British-born cleric and former GB News presenter Calvin Robinson, pastors Brian Sauvé and Eric Conn, and political commentator Alex Jones.

According to the event's official schedule, Carlson was assigned a solo session Friday, November 13, followed by a panel discussion featuring Webbon, Jones, Florida political figure James Fishback, comedian JP Sears and Alex Stein.

However, the conference's published lineup did not provide a biography establishing the speaker's professional background or identifying him as a former administration official.

Organizers Face Backlash Over Women's Voting Rights

Webbon has said women should lose the right to vote and called women’s suffrage a “mistake.” @ UNSPLASH

Webbon, senior pastor of Covenant Bible Church in Georgetown, Texas, has identified himself as a Christian nationalist. The Independent reported that he believes women should lose their voting rights and has described women's suffrage as a mistake.

Other figures associated with the conference, including Dale Partridge, have also expressed support for repealing the 19th Amendment, according to published reports.

The amendment, ratified on August 18, 1920, prohibits the federal government and states from denying or restricting citizens' voting rights on the basis of sex.

The conference's promotional material also offered early registrants signed books, including one titled "19 Reasons to Repeal the 19th Amendment."

The proposals have attracted criticism because repealing the amendment would remove a constitutional protection that secured women's right to vote nationwide.

Carlson’s Remarks and Family Connection

Some scheduled speakers have advocated repealing the 19th Amendment, which protects women’s voting rights. @ MEGA

Alex Jones’ media operation said Carlson spoke at the conference Friday and described his remarks as a critique of Trump and the MAGA movement.

Jones also promoted an interview with Carlson, framing their discussion around the future of MAGA and what he called “globalist forces.”

Far-Right Groups Debate Direction After Trump

The gathering highlights divisions on the right over Trump’s leadership and foreign policy. @ MEGA

The gathering took place against the backdrop of growing disagreements within the Republican coalition over Trump's leadership, foreign policy and the direction of the conservative movement.

The Atlantic recently examined Webbon's political ambitions, including his strategy to advance Christian nationalist ideas beyond Trump's presidency. The publication reported that Webbon views the Republican Party's midterm losses as an opportunity to build support for a more hard-line political movement.

The Independent also cited American religion expert Matthew Taylor, who described the competing factions on the right as engaged in a "low-grade civil war" over the movement's future.

With its emphasis on a political landscape after Trump, the conference offered a platform for activists seeking a more explicitly Christian nationalist direction for the Republican Party. Its calls to reconsider women's voting rights, however, remain among the most controversial aspects of that agenda.