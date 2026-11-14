Prince Harry's once-close relationship with Princess Catherine allegedly has crumbled over the years. MEGA

Prince Harry once regarded Princess Catherine as the sister he never had – but RadarOnline.com can reveal their formerly affectionate relationship has become another casualty of the bitter royal family feud that has divided Britain's monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, shared a particularly close bond with Catherine, 44, after she began dating his older brother, Prince William, 44.

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton's Friendship 'Crumbled'

Harry once described Catherine as the sister he always wanted. MEGA

Their friendship flourished following the couple's 2011 wedding, when Harry served as best man, but slowly deteriorated after he married Meghan Markle, 45, in 2018 and the Sussexes subsequently stepped away from royal duties in 2020.

Harry previously described Catherine as the "sister I always wanted," reflecting the warmth that once characterized their relationship.

A royal source has now told us: "Harry and Catherine may have genuinely enjoyed each other's company for years, and there was an easy affection between them, and she became someone he could laugh with, confide in and feel comfortable around without the formality that usually surrounds royal life."

But that bond has now totally crumbled.

"Catherine understood Harry's sense of humor and knew how to handle his mischievous personality. He could be completely himself around her, which was something he valued enormously given the pressures of growing up inside the monarchy.

"She was much more than simply his brother's wife. Harry saw her as part of his immediate emotional support system, and there was a period when the three of them seemed almost inseparable.

"That is what makes the breakdown in their relationship particularly painful. Harry hasn't simply lost contact with his brother – he has also become estranged from a woman who once occupied an incredibly important place in his life."

Meghan Markle's Arrival Changed Royal Relationships

Their bond reportedly weakened after Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018. MEGA

Relations deteriorated following Harry's marriage to Markle and the couple's subsequent departure for America.

The Sussexes' television interviews, Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir Spare exposed private family disagreements and intensified tensions with William and Catherine.

Harry also described feeling increasingly excluded after his brother's marriage, despite previously enjoying a close relationship with the couple.

Why Catherine May Be Reluctant to Reconcile

Royal sources said Catherine was cautious about rebuilding trust with Harry. MEGA

A second royal source said: "Catherine has always understood how important family relationships are, and the suggestion that Harry might want to rebuild bridges would naturally carry emotional significance with her.

"But now, with William set to be king and showing no interest in reconciling with Harry, that is off the table.

"The difficulty is that trust has been badly damaged. Private disagreements became public controversies, and Catherine would understandably want reassurance that any personal conversations with Harry would remain confidential.

"Harry may remember their friendship with enormous affection, but returning to that level of closeness would require a miraculous amount of patience, discretion and a willingness to acknowledge the hurt caused on both sides.

"Catherine has her own family and responsibilities to protect. Even if she still cares deeply about Harry, that doesn't mean she would be prepared to expose herself to another round of public family disputes."

Harry's Lost Bond With His Former Sister-in-Law

Harry reportedly missed his former sister-in-law and their playful friendship. MEGA

There was a time when Harry and Catherine were extraordinarily close. She was one of the few people in royal circles who could really get through to him, and he adored her for it. Their relationship was built on genuine affection, trust and an ability to laugh together about almost anything.

"Harry always felt Catherine brought something special into his life. She wasn't simply William's girlfriend and then his wife – she became the older sister he had never experienced growing up, somebody who could offer advice, affection and a sense of normality.

"They shared a wonderfully playful relationship. Catherine could tease Harry without offending him, and he loved making her laugh. There was none of the awkwardness or stiff formality people might expect from members of the royal family. They were completely relaxed in each other's company.

"Harry also admired the way Catherine supported William and helped create a stable family environment. He enjoyed being part of that world, spending time with them and feeling included in something that resembled the ordinary family life he had always wanted.

"That closeness makes their estrangement now especially heartbreaking. Catherine was somebody Harry trusted implicitly, and losing that connection has meant losing another important link to his former life in Britain.

"There's a feeling that Harry may miss Catherine in a different way from William. His relationship with his brother carries decades of rivalry and complicated emotions, whereas his bond with Catherine was once much simpler and more affectionate.

"Catherine is not somebody who easily forgets the people she has loved. Even after everything that has happened, it is possible she still remembers Harry as the funny, affectionate young man who became such an important part of her family.

"But affection and trust are two very different things. The public revelations about private family matters have made rebuilding their relationship much more complicated than simply arranging a conversation.

"If Harry genuinely wants Catherine back in his life, he may have to accept that their friendship cannot immediately return to what it was. Too much has happened, and she has every reason to be cautious about opening herself up emotionally again.

"The tragedy is that they once had the kind of relationship many brothers and sisters would envy. Harry had somebody who understood him, defended him and made him feel valued. Whether they can ever recover that closeness remains one of the most poignant questions surrounding the royal family."