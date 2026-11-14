Daniella Rubio, a third-year University of Virginia law student, introduced her father at the Federalist Society convention. @ MEGA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio couldn't hide his pride after his daughter Daniella delivered a confident introduction before his speech at the Federalist Society's National Lawyers Convention in Washington, D.C., on Friday, November 13.

The third-year University of Virginia law student introduced her father as the 72nd secretary of state of the United States, drawing applause from the audience. Rubio was quick to praise her performance when he took the stage.

"Was that cool or what?" he asked the crowd before admitting that his daughter appeared far more comfortable with public speaking than he did.

Daughter's Introduction Draws Praise

He clarified he was not the family dictator, but “the minister of defense.” @ MEGA

Daniella's introduction included a heartfelt tribute to her father's influence on their family. She spoke about his love for the country and commitment to defending basic rights, adding that she was proud to call him her dad.

Rubio, who appeared delighted by her remarks, joked about her natural confidence in front of a large audience.

"I don't know where she got this. There's no stage fright. She's not afraid to speak. I don't really like public speaking that much, but she, on the other hand - that's fantastic," he said.

The proud father also revealed that Daniella was in her third year of law school at the University of Virginia. He joked about the expense of her education, telling the audience that he hoped the school was worth the money.

Daniella is Rubio's youngest child. The secretary of state and his wife have four children.

'Minister of Defense' Quip

Rubio said he is less comfortable with public speaking than his daughter. @ MEGA

Rubio's family moment took another humorous turn during a question-and-answer session.

A law student asked the secretary of state how Americans could encourage younger generations to appreciate freedom and the country's founding values. The questioner pointed to Daniella as an example of someone who appeared to have embraced those principles.

Rubio responded with a joke about his household's family dynamics.

"Well, my home was not a democracy," he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

He then made clear that he was not claiming to be a dictator at home, adding, "I was the minister of defense."

The exchange came during Rubio's first major public appearance since Republicans suffered significant losses in the November 3 midterm elections.

Rubio Urges Conservatives To Look Ahead

Rubio urged conservatives to think beyond election cycles, saying lasting changes take decades. @ MEGA

Despite the election setbacks, Rubio encouraged conservatives to focus on their long-term political goals rather than become discouraged by individual election results.

He recalled the 1982 midterm elections during former President Ronald Reagan's first term, when Republicans also faced a difficult political climate.

"Less than two years into Ronald Reagan's first term in office, everything sort of seemed headed in the wrong direction," Rubio said. "It's hard for us to remember that right now, but that's what it was like."

The secretary of state argued that meaningful political change requires patience and a commitment that extends beyond a single election cycle.

"We have much more to do over the next two, the next six, the next 20 years," he said. "Great things that last are built in decades, not election cycles."

Rubio also acknowledged that the political journey would include both victories and disappointments, but maintained that conservatives should remain confident in their cause.

"There are no great men or great causes in the pages of history that did not suffer the same," he said. "But we are persuaded of the justice of our cause, and we too will triumph in the end."