Ryan faces six misdemeanor charges tied to a Nov. 5 incident on Broadway. @ MEGA

Former New York Jets coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan surrendered to Nashville police on Wednesday, November 11, after allegedly striking two pedestrians with his pickup truck and leaving the scene of the incident.

The 63-year-old faces six misdemeanor charges stemming from a November 5 incident at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Police said the couple had a walk signal when Ryan's truck turned into their path, running over both of their feet and striking one person's leg.

Both pedestrians suffered minor injuries, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A judicial commissioner released Ryan after setting his bond at $6,000.

Couple Says Driver Left After Heated Exchange

Two pedestrians said Ryan’s pickup struck them while they crossed at 4th Avenue. @ MEGA

Michael Holland and his wife were crossing Broadway shortly before midnight when the pickup truck allegedly struck them. Holland told the California Post that they had the right of way and had only just entered the crosswalk when the collision happened.

"He almost killed us," Holland said, explaining that the couple could have suffered more serious injuries if they had been further into the roadway.

Holland said the truck ran over both of his feet and one of his wife's feet before striking her leg. He also told the newspaper that his wife lost a toenail and that he expected to lose some of his own.

According to Holland, the driver initially continued down the street before stopping at a red light. The couple caught up with the vehicle, and Holland knocked on the window.

He claimed Ryan stepped out of the truck, got into a heated exchange with them, then went back inside and drove away without offering assistance.

The couple photographed the vehicle's license plate and contacted 911. Police and emergency medical personnel subsequently responded to the scene.

Ryan Surrenders On Six Misdemeanor Warrants

Michael Holland said the truck ran over both his feet and injured his wife. @ MEGA

Ryan turned himself in to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Wednesday morning, November 11, after six misdemeanor warrants were issued in connection with the incident.

The charges include two counts each of leaving the scene of an accident, failing to provide information or render aid, and failing to obey a traffic control signal.

According to an affidavit cited by the California Post, investigators reviewed surveillance footage during their investigation. The vehicle's license plate also helped police identify Ryan.

His bond was set at $6,000, and he was released under pretrial conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court on December 18.

Defense attorneys David and Ben Raybin said Ryan had cooperated with law enforcement. David Raybin declined to comment on Holland's account when contacted by the California Post.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and Ryan has not been convicted of the charges.

Holland Says Encounter Was Frightening

The couple reported minor injuries and called 911 after the alleged encounter. @ MEGA

Holland told the California Post that he did not initially recognize the driver. He said the truck's New York license plate, which he recalled reading "HIT QBS," and its Jets license plate holder helped him identify the vehicle.

He also said he recognized the former NFL coach after looking into the driver's identity the following morning.

The couple reportedly continued experiencing pain after the incident. Holland said he was considering getting X-rays for his feet.

He also expressed frustration over the driver's alleged decision to leave rather than help the injured pedestrians.