Bessent said Commerce controls the process, publicly directing questions about the delay to Howard Lutnick’s department. @ MEGA

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly pointed the finger at Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over the government's delayed action against a Singapore-based company accused of illegally diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China, putting Lutnick under renewed scrutiny.

During a CNBC interview on Friday, November 13, Bessent said several federal agencies had supported placing Megaspeed International on the Commerce Department's Entity List for months.

However, he made clear that the final decision rested with Lutnick's department.

"Commerce has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes," Bessent said, publicly highlighting the disagreement within President Donald Trump's administration.

The remarks have added to questions surrounding Lutnick's relationship with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned on November 12 amid an investigation into his personal and business connections with a former Megaspeed executive suspected by U.S. intelligence of having ties to Chinese intelligence.

China has denied the spying allegations, while the circumstances surrounding the relationship remain under investigation.

Bessent Publicly Challenges Lutnick Over Megaspeed Restrictions

Megaspeed is suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia AI chips to China; the allegations have not been publicly proven. @ MEGA

Bessent said the Treasury, State, and Defense departments, along with the U.S. Trade Representative, had supported adding Megaspeed to the Entity List for months.

The list restricts companies' access to certain American technologies and requires special government approval for covered exports. The Commerce Department oversees the process.

His comments followed a reported confrontation with Lutnick during a White House Situation Room meeting, where Bessent questioned why the company had not been added to the list. According to reports, Lutnick said he would look into the matter.

The controversy centers on Megaspeed's alleged involvement in diverting advanced Nvidia semiconductors to China. The company reportedly purchased more than $4 billion worth of Nvidia chips, raising concerns about whether sensitive American technology could reach Chinese companies and potentially support military applications.

Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, saying it takes its U.S. export-control obligations seriously and is committed to cooperating with American authorities.

Lutnick's 'Easy Access' Comments About Jensen Huang Resurface

Lutnick said he promised Jensen Huang “really easy access” to President Donald Trump. @ MEGA

Lutnick's previous remarks about his relationship with Huang have also attracted attention.

During an appearance on the "All-In" podcast in January, the commerce secretary discussed his efforts to connect the Nvidia co-founder with Trump.

"I promised him in the beginning when I first met him that I would help him have really easy access to the president," Lutnick said.

He also described Huang as a "national treasure" and discussed the administration's reasoning for allowing certain Nvidia chips to be sold to China.

Huang had argued that maintaining access to the Chinese market would help keep customers dependent on American technology instead of encouraging China to develop competing products.

Lutnick's comments have prompted additional questions about the influence major technology executives may have had on the administration's export-control decisions.

The issue is particularly significant because the Commerce Department oversees the restrictions that determine which advanced Nvidia products can be exported.

Jensen Huang's Resignation Intensifies National Security Concerns

The administration approved Nvidia H200 chip sales to China under a deal involving a 25% government share. @ MEGA

Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on November 12, with the company's board announcing that Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress would serve as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

His departure followed revelations that he had been unfaithful to his wife, although he did not publicly identify the person involved.

Media reports identified former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang as the woman involved in the relationship. The two are not related.

U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly suspect Alice of having connections to Chinese intelligence. However, American authorities have not publicly established that she worked as a Chinese spy.

Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised, while confirming that it is examining the available information.

The company has also faced scrutiny over reports of another alleged relationship involving an Nvidia employee.

Congress Demands Answers From Lutnick and Huang

A separate deal allowed Nvidia to sell downgraded H20 chips to China for a 15% cut. @ MEGA

The controversy has prompted lawmakers from both parties to seek answers about Nvidia's business dealings, export restrictions and potential national security risks.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott has requested that Huang testify voluntarily on December 3 and Lutnick appear before the committee on December 10. Scott warned that lawmakers could consider subpoenas if witnesses declined to cooperate.

House Republicans have also requested a closed-door interview with Huang in early December as congressional scrutiny expands.

Meanwhile, the White House is reportedly discussing Lutnick's future in the Cabinet, adding another dimension to the growing dispute.