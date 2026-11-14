Meghan Markle is facing criticism after withdrawing from a planned child safety speech. MEGA

Meghan Markle is facing a wave of criticism over her decision to withdraw from a major speech on child safety, after allegations against her father have left the Duchess of Sussex apparently too distressed to address an audience.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 45-year-old had been scheduled to speak alongside her husband, Prince Harry, 42, at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, November 10.

Meghan Markle Withdraws From Brussels Speaking Engagement

Meghan Markle withdrew from a child safety speech in Brussels. MEGA

However, she withdrew from the speaking engagement after her father, Thomas Markle, was arrested by the FBI in Florida last week and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

A spokesperson for Meghan confirmed: "The Duchess is travelling with the Duke to Brussels and will accompany him to the event but will not speak."

A source said: "Meghan is going through an incredibly difficult time and the emotional strain of everything that has happened with her father has taken a huge toll. She's deeply upset by the allegations and is struggling to come to terms with the situation.

"The thought of standing in front of an audience and speaking about protecting vulnerable children, while dealing with something so distressing in her own family, is simply too overwhelming right now. She remains absolutely committed to the cause, but she doesn't feel emotionally equipped to deliver such a sensitive speech under these circumstances. She needs some time and space to process everything that's happened."

Meghan Faces Criticism Over Decision to Pull Out

Meghan planned to attend the Lost Screen Memorial with Harry. MEGA

The decision to pull out sparked criticism over her decision not to deliver the speech – with trolls saying she should have the "bravery" to speak out for the sake of all abuse victims.

One insider added: "Trolls are saying Meghan never shuts up when she is talking about her TV shows and trying to push her wellness brand, but when it really comes to something important, she is silent.

"Forums are full of cruel abuse against her."

Markle had been expected to introduce Harry and discuss the importance of protecting vulnerable children from online harm.

Instead, Harry delivered his address alone, with the couple subsequently expected to visit the Lost Screen Memorial together.

Thomas Markle Arrest Follows Abuse Material Allegations

Thomas Markle Sr. faced child sexual abuse material charges in Florida. MEGA

The allegations against Meghan's father first emerged publicly last month, following reports of a police investigation in the Philippines.

Her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., alleged that he had discovered child sexual abuse images among family possessions and computer files.

The allegations subsequently became the subject of an FBI investigation, culminating in her father's arrest in Florida.

Meghan has already publicly addressed the allegations, describing herself as deeply distressed and expressing concern for children who may have been harmed.

She said in a statement: "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

Duchess Previously Received Troubling Allegations

Meghan said she felt deeply distressed by the allegations against her father. MEGA

The Duchess also revealed she had previously been made aware of troubling allegations involving her father.

She said: "In 2018 (later corrected to 2019), a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me."

She added: "It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

The controversy comes as Harry and Markle continue their campaigning for stronger protections for children online, an issue that has become central to their charitable work.