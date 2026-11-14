Kevin Costner is allegedly launching a fragrance to help ease his money woes. MEGA

Kevin Costner is branching into luxury fragrances with a new perfume collection – a potentially lucrative business venture sources have told RadarOnline.com was sparked by money troubles sparked by his costly divorce and the disappointing box office performance of his ambitious latest Western epic.

The 71-year-old Yellowstone star has partnered with Swedish fragrance company 19-69 to create three scents, Pacific Coast Highway, Heritage and After Hours, launching later this month.

Costner's $800 Fragrance Venture After Divorce

Kevin Costner launched a luxury fragrance collection amid reported money troubles. MEGA

The collection, priced between $80 and $800 per bottle, comes after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 52, and the commercial struggles of his self-financed 2024 multi-part film Horizon: An American Saga.

Costner told GQ magazine his fascination with the fragrance company began nearly a decade ago after discovering its Rainbow Bar body wash, inspired by Los Angeles' 1980s rock scene.

He said: "I came back home to America, and probably over the next year, periodically, I actually thought about it. But then it faded in like a song you can't remember."

The actor eventually tracked down the brand and collaborated on fragrances inspired by different aspects of his life.

After Hours is said to combine nutmeg, bourbon and cypress, while the collection draws inspiration from coastal landscapes, nightlife and mountain scenery.

The company announced on Instagram: "Three Extraits de Parfum, each built from a personal conversation with Kevin Costner – the coast, the night, the mountains."

Costly Horizon Film and Divorce Put Pressure on Finances

Sources linked Costner's business venture to his costly divorce and film setbacks. MEGA

The launch follows a highly turbulent and costly period for Costner, whose divorce attracted considerable public attention and whose expensive Western project struggled commercially.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, which Costner directed, produced and starred in, failed to recover its substantial production costs during its theatrical release.

An entertainment industry source told Radar: "Kevin has invested enormous amounts of money and personal energy into his filmmaking ambitions, and the disappointing performance of Horizon was undoubtedly a significant setback.

"His divorce also brought considerable financial obligations, so it is now hardly surprising he is exploring business opportunities outside Hollywood. A luxury fragrance collection offers the possibility of earning money without taking another enormous gamble on a movie.

"But it is not really 'him.' He would rather just stick to making movies instead of having to front a fragrance launch to solve his money woes." He sees it as a bit Kardashian-style."

Costner Reveals Inspiration Behind New Fragrance

The actor discovered 19-69 through its Rainbow Bar body wash years ago. MEGA

Costner has described receiving unexpected compliments while testing After Hours, including from a woman attending his son's basketball game.

He said: "The scent doesn't have to be obvious. But I love that it somehow becomes noticeable on its own merit, period."

The actor has also challenged assumptions his personal tastes resemble those of his rugged screen characters.

He said: "I make Westerns, but I don't drink black coffee. I make Westerns, but I don't drink whiskey... ."

Inside Kevin Costner's $250 Million Hollywood Fortune

Costner invested approximately $38 million of his own money into 'Horizon'. MEGA

Costner has enjoyed one of Hollywood's most lucrative careers, building an estimated $250million fortune through acting, directing, producing and business investments.

He became a global superstar with hits including The Untouchables, Bull Durham, Field of Dreams and The Bodyguard. His 1990 Western Dances with Wolves won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

More recently, Costner reportedly earned $1.3million per episode starring in the hit television drama Yellowstone. However, his wealth has faced significant pressures, including his expensive 2023 divorce from Christine Baumgartner, with whom he shares three children.

Costner was ordered to pay $63,209 monthly in child support. He also invested approximately $38million of his own money into Horizon: An American Saga.

Despite those setbacks, Costner remains a major Hollywood name, with interests spanning music, real estate and now luxury products.