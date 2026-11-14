Willie Nelson has admitted he feared his drinking would kill him when he was in his 20s. MEGA

Willie Nelson feared his reckless drinking and drug use would kill him before he turned 21 – admitting his wild lifestyle was so destructive even those closest to him doubted he would survive.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the country music legend, now 93, has reflected on his extraordinary survival after decades of alcohol abuse, prescription pills and smoking.

Willie Nelson Reveals How He Survived His Wild Years

Willie Nelson feared his wild lifestyle would kill him before age 21. MEGA

Nelson, who abandoned alcohol and most drugs in 1978, believes changing his habits helped him reach his 90s, despite serious respiratory problems and the deaths of numerous friends.

He said in a new interview about whether he ever imagined reaching such an extraordinary age: "No. The way I was going, I never expected to be here."

Nelson added: "I don't think anyone expected me to live beyond 21, the way I was going."

The singer also admitted his younger years were dominated by excess and a disregard for the consequences.

He added: "I did everything wrong. If it was wrong, I did it. And if it was really wrong, I did it twice."

Nelson continued: "I drank too much, I smoked too much. I took too many pills. [What pills?] Oh, I don't know. Little white ones."

Music Insider Reveals Dangers of Nelson's Lifestyle

Nelson quit alcohol and most drugs in 1978. MEGA

His extraordinary longevity contrasts sharply with the destructive lifestyle which once threatened to end his career and life.

A music industry source told us: "Willie was living at a pace in his youth that simply wasn't sustainable. Drinking heavily, experimenting with drugs and spending years on the road was an incredibly dangerous combination, particularly when nobody was thinking seriously about the long-term consequences.

"What's remarkable is that he recognized the danger before it was too late. There are countless musicians from his generation who never managed to escape that cycle, and Willie knows how easily he could have become another casualty."

Health Battles and Cannabis Routine

Willie Nelson said cannabis helped him relax and think differently. MEGA

Nelson has also survived numerous health problems, including emphysema, pneumonia and a collapsed lung.

He stopped smoking marijuana at 86 but continues using cannabis edibles, including chocolates prepared by his wife, Annie D'Angelo.

Nelson said: "I had a lung collapse, so I have to be really careful. I do edibles at night."

The singer also believes cannabis has influenced his creativity.

He explained: "It relaxes you to a point where you might think a little different."

Nelson Reflects on Outliving His Famous Friends

Nelson joked that he had been retired for 50 years. MEGA

Nelson has outlived several legendary contemporaries, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson.

He said: "I guess I probably am the last leaf on the tree. I'm lucky to be here. I've lost a lot of my good friends along the way. You know, Johnny [Cash], Waylon [Jennings] and Kris [Kristofferson]. I feel fortunate that I'm still here."

Amid his remarkable longevity, Nelson remains philosophical about mortality.

He said: "Well, you know, everybody's gonna die, so it ain't no big deal how long we got. We live and we die, and I believe we come back again."

And despite continuing to record and perform, Nelson insists he has enjoyed a remarkably relaxed existence for decades.

He laughed: "I have been retired for 50 years!"

Nelson has built an extraordinary career spanning seven decades, becoming one of country music's most successful and influential performers. He has released more than 150 albums, written classics including Crazy and On the Road Again, and won multiple Grammy Awards.

Despite once facing millions in unpaid taxes, Nelson rebuilt his fortune, with estimates placing his wealth around $25million. His success also extends to acting, books and cannabis businesses.