Bill Maher suggested Sarah Huckabee Sanders could eventually become president. MEGA

Bill Maher appeared to see a bright political future for Sarah Huckabee Sanders after welcoming the Arkansas governor to Real Time for an unusually cordial conversation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The comedian went as far as suggesting Sanders could have a shot at the presidency.

Bill Maher Floats Presidential Future for Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Bill Maher's HBO show to promote her new book, 'Unapologetic.' MEGA

On November 13, Maher closed out the interview by suggesting Sanders could have a future in national politics beyond her current role as governor.

"They're going to come after you to run for president now," he told her.

Sanders, who joined the HBO host to promote her new book, Unapologetic, responded with a joke about the uncertainty of her political career.

"I'm just glad I still have a job this week," she said.

Maher doubled down on his prediction, telling Sanders he hoped she would "come back when they make you the president."

Bill Maher Praises Sarah Huckabee Sanders Record

Bill Maher praised Sarah Huckabee Sanders' record as Arkansas governor. MEGA

During the interview, Maher repeatedly applauded Sanders' work in Arkansas.

He praised her ability to hold onto the governorship as Democrats made gains in several states, including Kansas, Texas, and Mississippi.

Maher also described her agenda as "smart common sense workable policies" and singled out her efforts to provide free breakfasts to schoolchildren.

He also mentioned her push to reduce the influence of teachers' unions in schools.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Refuses to Criticize Donald Trump

Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Donald Trump when Bill Maher asked about his administration. MEGA

Despite Maher's attempts to get Sanders to weigh in critically on the Trump administration, the governor remained firmly supportive of the president.

Sanders thanked President Donald Trump for allowing her to serve as his White House press secretary during his first administration.

Maher pointed out that Karoline Leavitt said something similar when she was on Real Time.

Sanders continued to stand by the president, saying he loved America and wanted "to see it succeed."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Into Heated Exchange on 'The View'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin over Donald Trump's immigration policies on 'The View.' MEGA

Sanders' friendly conversation with Maher came after a more contentious appearance on The View, where she clashed with co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin over Trump's immigration policies.

Navarro challenged Sanders' claim that the administration was prioritizing violent offenders, while Hostin questioned how many deportees actually had criminal convictions.

"You're not going to twist my words around," Sanders told Navarro.

The debate escalated when Hostin said, "People are not illegal. They may commit crimes, but they're not illegal."

"Actually, if you break the law, that's the definition of illegal," Sanders countered.