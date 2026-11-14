The Donald Trump fan said that he is done with MAGA MEGA

Rick Frazier, a longtime Donald Trump supporter who once traveled across the country to attend more than 100 of the president's rallies, has turned against the Republican leader, accusing him of becoming everything he once promised to fight.

The Ohio voter, a founding member of the group known as the "Front Row Joes," has publicly distanced himself from the MAGA movement and now calls Trump the "king of the swamp."

Frazier's change of heart followed years of unwavering support. He told CNN and Politico that the president's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, the war with Iran, and his growing ties to wealthy political donors had left him deeply disappointed.

From Front Row To Fed Up

The Trump fan claimed that he has attended more than 100 rallies since 2015 MEGA

Frazier was among Trump's most dedicated rally supporters, joining a small circle of followers who regularly traveled between states to see the president speak.

According to Politico and The Washington Post, he estimates that he attended more than 100 rallies after first becoming involved in Trump's 2015 presidential campaign. Members of the group, known as the Front Row Joes, often camped outside venues to secure seats close to the stage.

His frustration centers on Trump's original promise to tackle political corruption and limit the influence of lobbyists.

"I go back to 2015 when he came down the stairs and he said that he was going to drain the swamp and lobbyists were bad," Frazier told CNN.

He argued that the president has failed to deliver on that pledge, pointing to the influence of wealthy political donors, including Elon Musk.

"There's more lobbyists involved now, and the swamp has gotten bigger," he said.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Frazier delivered an even harsher assessment of the president: "He's the king of swamp."

The Breaking Point Was Epstein And War

The fan said that Trump promoted himself as a no-war president, which did not work for him MEGA

Frazier identified Trump's handling of the Epstein investigation and his military policies as two major reasons for abandoning his former political hero.

"Epstein crimes and feeding the industrial military complex, those are big nos for me," he told Politico. "He promoted himself as a no-war president. That didn't work out."

The Epstein controversy became particularly difficult for Frazier after Trump dismissed questions about the disgraced financier during a July 8, 2025, Cabinet meeting.

A reporter had asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about the department's handling of the Epstein investigation when Trump interrupted.

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" the president responded.

Frazier had expected greater transparency surrounding the case, along with progress on ending overseas conflicts and lowering gas prices.

His objections also extended to Trump's decision to pardon former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who had been convicted of drug trafficking.

MAGA Loyalist Now Votes Democrat

The fan claimed that Trump has nobody to blame except himself for the midterm results MEGA

Frazier's disillusionment also influenced his decisions in the November 2026 midterm elections.

He split his ticket, voting Republican in his congressional race but supporting Democrat Amy Acton for Ohio governor and Sherrod Brown for the U.S. Senate.

The decision surprised even Frazier, who told CNN he had not expected to cast his ballot that way.

An attack advertisement featuring Acton's estranged mother reportedly played a role in turning him against Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Acton ultimately defeated Ramaswamy, while Brown also won his Senate race against Republican incumbent Jon Husted.

Frazier also argued that Trump had "nobody to blame but himself" for the Republicans' poor midterm performance.

From Walking Halls For Trump To Against Him

The fan recalled the time when Trump dismissed questions about the Epstein footage MEGA

Frazier is not the only former Front Row Joe to reconsider her loyalty to Trump.

Trisha Hope, who joined the group in 2018, previously purchased an RV with her husband so they could travel around the country attending the president's rallies. She followed Trump to 42 events before eventually becoming disillusioned with him.

Hope's breaking point came during the same July 2025 Cabinet meeting in which Trump dismissed questions about Epstein.

Describing her reaction to Politico's Playbook, she said the moment felt like "a dagger in my heart."

She subsequently described Trump as "a fraud and a liar" and said she would support another impeachment if Republicans lost the midterms and the president faced the possibility of removal from office.

However, the departures do not necessarily reflect the views of the entire group. Frazier estimated that 95 percent of the Front Row Joes remained loyal to Trump.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who produced a documentary about the group, told Politico that the defections were concerning because they could signal trouble with less committed voters who supported Trump in 2024 but never belonged to his most devoted circle.