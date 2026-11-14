Ben Shapiro has contributed as a screenwriter to the film, 'Confession' MEGA

Ben Shapiro's first screenplay, Confession, has drawn sharply divided reviews following its November 11 release, with The Hollywood Reporter critic Frank Scheck dismissing the Rob Lowe and James Franco-led drama as a "dull, turgid slog."

The 132-minute film, produced by Shapiro's conservative media company, The Daily Wire, received a one-night theatrical release in approximately 100 U.S. theaters before becoming available through the company's streaming platform.

It also premiered at the 2026 Warsaw International Film Festival in October.

The project marks Shapiro's screenwriting debut. Directed by Václav Marhoul, the historical drama is set in Moscow during Joseph Stalin's 1938 purges and explores faith, morality, and survival under an oppressive regime.

Critics Brand Confession a 'Dull, Turgid Slog'

Ben Shapiro's film was criticized for its execution by Frank Scheck MEGA

Scheck delivered one of the film's harshest assessments in his review for The Hollywood Reporter, taking issue with its dialogue-heavy storytelling and execution.

"Depicting the brutal interrogation of a prisoner in a Stalin-era Russian jail, Confession proves a dull, turgid slog," he wrote.

The critic also criticized the performances of the supporting cast, describing the guards and soldiers as lacking realism. He argued that the dialogue and lengthy prison sequences made the film difficult to sit through.

At 132 minutes, the drama unfolds largely within Lubyanka Prison, leaving much of the storytelling to conversations between the central characters.

What Rob Lowe and James Franco's Movie Is About

Rob Lowe appears as a former literature professor in the film MEGA

Lowe stars as Alexei, a former literature professor arrested in Moscow in 1938 and taken to Lubyanka Prison, the notorious headquarters of the Soviet secret police.

Franco plays Vladimir, a former student who has become Alexei's interrogator. Their complicated history adds another layer to the prison drama as Vladimir attempts to force his former teacher into a confession.

The story revolves around Alexei's connection to a dissident priest whom Soviet authorities suspect of spreading religious beliefs. His interrogation raises questions about whether he will compromise his principles to protect himself and others.

The ensemble cast also features Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Emile Hirsch, Brad Dourif, Dean Norris and Richard Brake.

Confession Receives Mixed Reviews Following Release

James Franco has portrayed an interrogator in the film MEGA

Despite Scheck's negative assessment, other critics have responded more favorably to the film.

Awards Daily's Sasha Stone praised the production, calling it a great leap forward for The Daily Wire and describing the screenplay as particularly strong. She also singled out Lowe's performance.

Variety's Joe Leydon offered a more mixed assessment, criticizing the movie's slow pace and dialogue-heavy approach while acknowledging that Lowe and Franco deliver credible performances.

Rod Dreher of The Free Press, however, gave the film a glowing review, calling it a "masterpiece." He praised its exploration of faith, morality, and the human struggle to hold on to personal convictions under an oppressive government.

The differing responses highlight the divide between critics who found the film's philosophical discussions engaging and those who felt its lengthy exchanges slowed the story.

Why Ben Shapiro's Movie Is Drawing Attention

Ben Shapiro's film had its premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival MEGA

Confession represents another major step in The Daily Wire's expansion into filmmaking and entertainment beyond its political commentary and news coverage.

Shapiro has described the project as an opportunity to explore questions about faith, individual freedom and the consequences of totalitarian rule. In promotional comments, he said he wanted the story to examine what people are willing to sacrifice for their beliefs.

The film's cast has also attracted attention, bringing together established Hollywood actors in a production backed by a conservative media company.

For Franco, the project marks another prominent screen role following a period away from major Hollywood productions. He previously settled a civil lawsuit brought by former acting students in 2021, which involved allegations of sexual misconduct that he denied.

Confession made its world premiere at the Warsaw International Film Festival on October 15 before its November 11 theatrical and streaming launch. It is available to watch through DailyWire+