'Scores of Celebrities Hiding Behind Privacy Injunctions' Like David Walliams, Sources Claim

Celebrities are trying to take the David Walliams route. MEGA

Scores of celebrities are hiding embarrassing personal scandals behind secretive court injunctions, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with new figures revealing a surge in applications for legal gagging orders amid growing controversy surrounding comedian David Walliams.

The 55-year-old former Britain's Got Talent judge unsuccessfully sought a High Court injunction preventing the publication of allegations involving girls as young as 15.

David Walliams Injunction Loss Sparks Privacy Law Furor

Walliams faces renewed scrutiny over his unsuccessful injunction bid. MEGA

Walliams denies allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

His failed legal challenge has renewed scrutiny of privacy laws, with Ministry of Justice figures showing 111 applications for interim privacy injunctions between 2016 and 2026.

The controversy has raised questions about whether wealthy public figures can use expensive legal proceedings to prevent allegations from receiving public scrutiny, even when those claims concern potentially serious misconduct.

Official statistics reveal 11 new applications during the first six months of 2025, the highest figure recorded over the period examined.

There were also six proceedings concerning existing injunctions, while the total number of privacy-related proceedings reached 18 during those six months.

Mystery Celebrity Still Hiding Behind Gag Order

Ministry of Justice figures recorded 111 interim privacy injunction applications. MEGA

One unnamed male celebrity is said to have secured an injunction several months ago preventing publication or discussion of allegations against him.

Private Eye journalist Justine Smith said the individual was "in the public eye," although their identity remains protected.

Privacy injunctions have historically been sought by celebrities attempting to prevent newspapers from publishing details of extramarital affairs, intimate relationships and other personal matters.

However, Walliams pursued a legal argument claiming publication of the allegations could endanger his life.

The High Court rejected his application.

'Injunctions Don't Work – It's Pointless.'

Jeremy Clarkson abandoned an injunction concerning allegations about his marriage. MEGA

The renewed debate over stars hiding behind injunctions recalls several prominent celebrity cases in which attempts to conceal private relationships eventually collapsed.

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs, 52, obtained an injunction in 2011 concerning allegations of an affair with model Imogen Thomas, 43.

His identity subsequently emerged through social media and parliamentary proceedings.

Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson, 66, also obtained an injunction concerning allegations involving his former wife before voluntarily abandoning it.

Clarkson said: "Injunctions don't work – it's pointless."

Journalist Andrew Marr, 67, previously acknowledged securing a court order to conceal an extramarital relationship.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, 45, also unsuccessfully sought to prevent reporting of allegations involving Vanessa Perroncel, 49.

Ex-Girlfriend Exposes Toxic NDA Culture

Lou Teasdale criticized confidentiality agreements in celebrity culture. MEGA

The Walliams controversy has additionally intensified scrutiny of nondisclosure agreements within the entertainment industry.

Makeup artist Lou Teasdale, 43, who previously dated Walliams, described a culture in which women were allegedly expected to surrender their phones and sign confidentiality agreements before meeting famous men privately.

Teasdale said: "I'm talking about a culture that exists and is completely legal that treats a celebrity man's privacy as more important than a woman's safety."

She emphasized she was not accusing former clients of wrongdoing.

Social media and international reporting are increasingly undermining the effectiveness of privacy injunctions, while restrictions imposed by English courts do not automatically prevent publication elsewhere.

Born David Williams in London in 1971, Walliams rose to fame alongside Matt Lucas in the BBC sketch comedy Little Britain, which became a major television success during the 2000s. He subsequently appeared in Come Fly with Me and served as a judge on Britain's Got Talent from 2012 to 2022.

Walliams also established himself as a bestselling children's author, publishing novels including The Boy in the Dress, Mr Stink and Gangsta Granny.

Previously married to model Lara Stone, with whom he has a son, Walliams has faced controversy over offensive television humor, inappropriate remarks and allegations of misconduct, which he denies.