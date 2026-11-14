James Talarico has urged the Democrats to work with Donald Trump MEGA

Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico is urging his party to find common ground with President Donald Trump, arguing that Americans cannot afford to wait until the end of his presidency to see meaningful change.

The Texas Democrat appealed Thursday, November 12, at the What's Next conference in Denver, Colorado, following Democrats' sweeping victories in the November 3 midterm elections.

The party won control of both chambers of Congress, setting up a major shift in Washington when its newly elected lawmakers take office in January 2027.

Speaking to fellow Democrats, Talarico argued that cooperation with the Republican president would be necessary to deliver on the party's promises while Trump remains in the White House through January 2029.

Talarico Says Americans Cannot Afford to Wait for Change

James Talarico said that although some reforms will not pass until 2029, they must work with Trump MEGA

Talarico acknowledged that some of the Democrats' biggest policy ambitions might take years to become law. However, he insisted that voters should not have to wait for another presidential administration to see progress.

"Some of these reforms may not pass until 2029, but the American people cannot wait two years for change," Talarico said. "So we must work with President Trump."

The incoming senator's comments reflected his argument that Democrats should prioritize results over political disagreements, particularly on issues affecting Americans' everyday lives.

He also outlined an ambitious agenda that included universal health care, immigration reform, campaign finance changes, housing construction and artificial intelligence regulation.

His position represents a notable approach for a Democrat who campaigned against Trump's influence and became one of the president's targets during the election campaign.

Rather than simply opposing the administration, Talarico wants his party to consider opportunities to advance its priorities through negotiations.

Talarico Invokes LBJ to Appeal to Trump's Presidential Legacy

James Talarico said that Trump's final two years should be the most productive MEGA

Talarico also made a direct appeal to Trump's interest in how history will remember his presidency, referencing former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Johnson, a fellow Texan, is remembered for landmark legislation, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the creation of major social programs.

"If President Trump wants the same plaques and portraits and busts as LBJ, we can help make that a reality," Talarico said.

He went on to urge Democrats to make Trump's remaining time in office particularly productive, regardless of their political differences.

"We should make the final two years of his presidency the most productive of any presidency in American history," he said. "Because this moment is so much bigger and so much more important than the red team or the blue team."

Democrats Debate How to Work With Trump

James Talarico asked his party to avoid internal divisions and focus on economic relief MEGA

Talarico is not the only incoming Democratic senator suggesting that cooperation with Trump could help advance the party's priorities.

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has also floated a potential partnership with the president, proposing a universal health care initiative called "TrumpCare." His idea included putting Trump's name on the health care plan to encourage the president to support it.

However, not every Democrat at the Denver gathering embraced the idea of actively seeking Trump's cooperation.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger argued that Democrats should pass legislation they believe would benefit Americans and allow Trump to decide whether to veto it.

She suggested that the president might eventually welcome the opportunity to sign some of their proposals into law.

Talarico's Historic Texas Victory Gives Democrats New Momentum

James Talarico said the party has sought a clear repudiation of Trump MEGA

Talarico's call for cooperation follows his historic victory over Republican Ken Paxton in the November 3 Texas Senate election.

The Associated Press called the race for Talarico, making him the first Democrat elected to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate since 1988. His victory also ended the Republican Party's decades-long hold on the state's Senate representation.

The 37-year-old Austin state representative's win was part of a broader Democratic breakthrough in the midterms, which handed the party control of both the House and Senate.

However, the new majorities will not take office until January, leaving Democrats with a limited window to prepare their legislative priorities before the next Congress begins.

For Talarico, the challenge now is turning the party's electoral momentum into tangible results. His message in Denver was that Democrats should be willing to negotiate across party lines if doing so gives Americans meaningful relief before Trump's presidency ends.