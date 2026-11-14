Princess Diana was all about dressing her young sons alike. MEGA

Princess Diana deliberately dressed her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, like twins in an apparent attempt to strengthen their brotherly bond and protect them from the divisions created by their very different royal destinies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The late princess, who died at age 36 in 1997 in a high-speed Paris car crash, frequently chose identical outfits for William, now 44, and Harry, 42, throughout their childhood in the 1980s and 1990s.

Why Princess Diana Dressed Her Sons Like Twins

Princess Diana reportedly dressed William and Harry in matching outfits, according to her former butler Paul Burrell. MEGA

According to her former butler, Paul Burrell, Diana wanted both boys to feel equally loved, despite William's position as a future king and Harry's secondary place in the royal hierarchy.

Burrell has suggested Diana's fashion choices also reflected her determination to challenge the preferential treatment afforded to William.

Her approach was particularly significant within a monarchy where the heir and the younger sibling traditionally faced very different expectations.

The matching outfits became a familiar feature of the brothers' public appearances, with Diana selecting identical shorts, shirts, sweaters, and polished shoes.

Challenging Royal Hierarchy Outside Palace Walls

Princess Diana hoped coordinating their clothes would strengthen the brothers' bond, sources claim. MEGA

A source said: "Diana was acutely aware William would eventually inherit the throne, while Harry would have to establish a separate identity within the royal family.

"Diana's determination to give her sons ordinary childhood experiences extended beyond their wardrobes.

"She famously took them to amusement parks, fast-food restaurants, and other everyday destinations, hoping to expose them to life outside palace walls, and with them dressed like twins to strengthen their bond and make them think they were on an equal footing in the monarchy, even though they obviously weren't."

The insider noted, "Her parenting style was considered unusually informal for a senior royal, with the princess frequently demonstrating affection toward her children in public."

Why Princes William and Harry Secretly Hated the Outfits

Prince William argued his age earned him different clothes, his brother Harry noted. MEGA

Burrell, who worked closely with Diana, has described her insistence on treating the boys equally, regardless of their positions in the succession.

He also acknowledged the brothers were less enthusiastic about their matching wardrobes.

Burrell said: "The boys hated that, by the way – they didn't want to be dressed the same."

Harry later confirmed his mother's enthusiasm for coordinating their clothes in the 2017 documentaryDiana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

He said: "I genuinely think she got satisfaction out of dressing myself and William up in the most bizarre outfits – normally matching. It was weird shorts and little shiny shoes with the old clip-on."

He added: "Looking back at the photos, it just makes me laugh, and I think, 'How could you do that to us?'"

As the brothers grew older, William reportedly became increasingly frustrated by the arrangement, arguing his status as the eldest meant he should be allowed to dress differently.

Harry recalled William protesting: "Oh, this is ridiculous. You know, I'm the older brother. Why do I have to be dressed the same as him?"

Harry remembered responding: "Hang on a second. If you're going to dress differently, I'm not going to be the only person dressed like this. This is just ridiculous!"

Poignant Memories Resurface Amid Royal Rift

Prince Harry discussed growing up as the younger brother in his memoir 'Spare.' MEGA

The childhood anecdotes have acquired additional poignancy amid the brothers' widely reported estrangement.

Their relationship deteriorated following Harry's departure from royal duties in 2020 and his subsequent public criticisms of the monarchy.

In his memoir Spare, published in 2023, Harry explored the difficulties of growing up alongside a brother destined to become king.

Diana's influence remains central to both men's public identities, with each having spoken about the profound impact of losing their mother while still young.

Harry was 12 when Diana died, while William was 15.