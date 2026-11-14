Hayden Panettiere was open about her complicated relationship with her mother before her death. MEGA

Hayden Panettiere did not sugarcoat the challenges in her relationship with her mother, Lesley Vogel, in the years leading up to her death.

In one of her final interviews before her death from a fentanyl overdose, the Nashvillealum told reporter Adam White that Vogel "wasn't interested in having a normal relationship" with her after Panettiere decided to end her mother's role as her manager when she was 19.

"On one hand, I wasn't surprised by her reaction," she told the publication. "On the other hand, it was heartbreaking. Having a normal relationship [with me] wasn't something that interested her. And it was also maybe something she wasn't even capable of."

Despite their estrangement, Panettiere remained hopeful that they might eventually reconcile. However, the two reportedly never repaired their relationship before Panettiere's death on August 16 at the age of 36.

From her career in the entertainment industry to her personal life, RadarOnline.com can reveal everything to know about Panettiere's mother.

Lesley Vogel Is From Kentucky

Lesley Vogel and Hayden Panettiere shared a complicated relationship. MEGA

According to her IMDb profile, Vogel was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 16, 1956.

Lesley Vogel Is an Actress and Producer

Lesley Vogel previously served as Hayden Panettiere's manager. MEGA

Vogel has worked both in front of and behind the camera throughout her career as an actress and producer.

Her acting credits include appearances in the television soap opera Loving and the film Sister Sensei. She also worked behind the scenes as a producer on the 2015 romantic comedy-drama Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List.

Beyond her own acting and producing work, Vogel was closely involved in Panettiere's early Hollywood career as her manager. However, the Screamstar decided to end their professional relationship during her time on Heroes.

"She came into my trailer during lunch when we were filming Heroes, and I said to her, 'I don't want us to work together anymore; I just want you to be my mom,'" Panettiere shared during an appearance on the May 11 episode of the Jay Shetty Podcast.

At the time, Vogel reportedly offered a three-word response: "You owe me."

Panettiere said she was caught off guard as she "was not expecting" such a strong reaction, adding, "And that's all she said, and she walked out. And part of me was like, 'Oh, I'm relieved that it was short, like, rip the Band-Aid off.' But then it was like this dark looming cloud over my head going, 'What does she mean by I owe her? What form of payment is she expecting?'"

She added she eventually came to believe her mother was only interested in maintaining their relationship when money was involved.

"Once the business aspect was removed, I was hoping that there [would] be no reason for her to be anything other than my than my mom," Panettiere continued. "And the fact that it seemed like she didn't want to – didn't care to – have a relationship with me was a tough pill to swallow."

Lesley Vogel Was Previously Married to Alan 'Skip' Panettiere

Alan 'Skip' Panettiere announced Hayden Panettiere's death in a statement. MEGA

Vogel and Alan 'Skip' Panettiere tied the knot in 1987 and went on to welcome two children: Hayden and Jansen Panettiere.

They separated in 2008 after 21 years of marriage amid reported domestic disputes. Vogel subsequently filed for divorce in 2012, and it was finalized in 2016.

In 2017, Skip married his second wife, Mekdem Panettiere, after two years of dating.

"My dad got remarried a few years ago to my amazing stepmother at the church I grew up going to, which is next door to the house I grew up in," Hayden shared on Instagram in June 2020.

Lesley Vogel Spoke Out After Hayden Panettiere's Death

Hayden Panettiere died three years after her brother, Jansen, passed away in February 2023. MEGA

In her first public comments following Hayden's death, Vogel described her daughter as an "amazingly talented person in so many departments."

"I think young people who grow up in the entertainment industry – it is a struggle, and it's a very challenging industry, and it's not unusual for them to sadly find the wrong path," she told NBC News. "People, they feel pushed into things, even the managers and agents want to control them, and I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself, and I think Hayden sadly lost her way and I wish it were different."

She also criticized Brian Hickerson, whom the family had reportedly wanted Hayden to distance herself from.

Vogel further explained that she and Skip had been concerned about Hickerson for years, sharing, "There is a lot of history in the past that Brian has enabled Hayden many times, and this is why her father and I had been concerned for a long time about him and, frankly, his family. It's not just him, it's his family. We are trying to get information."

She then revealed during an August 24 interview with Good Morning Americathat she was "numb… just numb" after hearing the devastating news.

Vogel skipped Hayden's celebration of life service in Malibu, California, on September 19. Sources said the matriarch was invited but unable to attend.