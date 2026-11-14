King Charles won big from a savvy bet on a racehorse. MEGA

King Charles is said to have landed a spectacular windfall worth nearly $300,000 from a racehorse he no longer owns, thanks to a shrewd deal that allowed him to profit from its victory in Australia's Melbourne Gold Cup.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old monarch sold racer Point of Law two months before the prestigious race, but an unusual clause cannily negotiated by his racing manager, John Warren, ensured he would still receive a share of the prize money if the horse triumphed.

Queen Elizabeth’s Lifelong Passion for Thoroughbreds

Queen Elizabeth II built a celebrated legacy in horse racing and breeding. MEGA

The arrangement highlights the King's continuing involvement in the sport that captivated his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, throughout her 96-year life.

The King's association with horse racing is rooted in the extraordinary enthusiasm of his mother, whose lifelong devotion to thoroughbreds became one of the defining passions of her reign.

Elizabeth inherited her love of horses from her father, King George VI, and developed an extensive knowledge of breeding, bloodlines and racing form.

She was frequently photographed studying racecards, inspecting horses and celebrating victories at Royal Ascot, where her appearances became an annual highlight of the British sporting calendar.

Her racing colors – purple with gold braid, scarlet sleeves and a black velvet cap – became instantly recognizable to racing enthusiasts.

Among her greatest successes was Estimate, who won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in 2013, making Elizabeth the first reigning monarch to own the winner of the prestigious race.

The victory prompted unusually exuberant celebrations from the Queen, who was seen smiling broadly as her horse crossed the finishing line.

Her enthusiasm extended well beyond race days. She maintained close relationships with trainers, jockeys and breeders, regularly visiting her horses and taking a personal interest in their progress.

Inheriting the Royal Stables After Queen's Death

King Charles has continued the royal family's longstanding passion for thoroughbred racing. MEGA

Charles inherited his mother's racing and breeding interests following her death in September 2022, although his own sporting passions have traditionally centered on polo and countryside pursuits.

He played competitive polo for decades before retiring from the sport in 2005, having suffered numerous injuries during his years in the saddle.

The King has also maintained an interest in horses through the royal family's longstanding association with equestrian events and breeding establishments.

John Warren, a respected bloodstock adviser, played an important role in managing Elizabeth's racing interests and helping oversee her thoroughbred operation.

His expertise in bloodlines, horse valuations, and the commercial racing market made him a trusted figure within royal racing circles.

How Point of Law Deal Kept Royal Ties Alive

The late Queen closely followed her horses' breeding and racing. MEGA

The Point of Law arrangement illustrates how a seller can retain a financial interest in a horse's future success without continuing to own it outright.

Such agreements can include performance-related payments, allowing former owners to benefit if a horse subsequently wins valuable races.

Charles' mother Elizabeth's affection for horses was never simply about money. She enjoyed following their development, discussing breeding decisions and watching them compete.

Her commitment to racing continued into her final years, with the royal thoroughbred operation remaining an important part of her private life.

Charles has since overseen changes to the inherited racing portfolio, including sales of horses at public auction, while retaining links to the sport.

The racing world has long used contingent sale arrangements like the one leveraged by Charles, particularly when owners believe a horse may achieve greater success after changing hands.

Why $300K Windfall Means Little After Cancer Fight

King Charles reportedly won nearly $300K from a former horse. MEGA

Charles has faced a difficult cancer battle since his diagnosis in February 2024. Despite ongoing treatment, which was reduced in 2026, the monarch has continued performing royal duties, emphasizing early detection and the importance of supporting fellow cancer patients.

A source said: "The horse racing money means very little to Charles, particularly after everything he's endured with his cancer battle.

"His health and family are infinitely more important than another $300,000."The real pleasure comes from seeing his mother's racing legacy continue to flourish. That's something money simply cannot buy."