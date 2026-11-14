A French tourist allegedly flew a drone over the Pentagon amid heightened concerns about military airspace security. MEGA; DJI

A French tourist is facing federal criminal allegations after allegedly flying a camera-equipped drone over the Pentagon, raising fresh questions about security at one of America's most sensitive military facilities, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Alexandre Antoine Rene Colombari was identified as the operator of a drone detected at the Pentagon Reservation in Arlington, Virginia, on October 29, 2026.

Drone Detected at Pentagon

Pentagon security detected unauthorized drone activity near the military headquarters. MEGA

The incident unfolded when six French nationals arrived at the Pentagon's South Parking area in a recreational vehicle, according to an eight-page federal affidavit filed November 6.

Pentagon security systems detected drone activity, prompting officers from the Pentagon Police Division to respond. Investigators identified Colombari using his French passport and driver's license.

Officers reportedly faced a significant language barrier and relied on Google Translate to communicate with the tourist during their preliminary questioning. Colombari allegedly admitted to operating the drone and showed officers footage he had recorded using the device's remote controller.

Tourist Claims He Didn't Know the Law

Investigators seized a DJI Mini 3 drone allegedly operated by the French tourist. DJI

According to the affidavit, Colombari told investigators he was unaware that flying the drone at the Pentagon violated U.S. law. He allegedly explained that he wanted to capture vacation footage of himself and his friends during their trip to America.

Officers seized the device, which investigators identified as a DJI Mini 3 camera drone equipped with a removable memory card and video-capable controller.

Federal investigators subsequently confirmed Colombari did not possess an FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificate and had not obtained the necessary authorization to operate the drone in restricted airspace. The criminal complaint alleges violations involving operating without a required certificate and violating national defense airspace restrictions.

Pete Hegseth Vows to Strengthen Airspace Security

Hegseth emphasized stronger defenses against unauthorized drones near military installations. MEGA

The allegations emerged just days before the Trump administration announced an expanded federal effort to combat unauthorized drone activity. On November 9, federal agencies announced new coordination measures intended to strengthen counter-drone operations and protect American airspace.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the administration's commitment to securing military installations and developing advanced defensive technology. Hegseth declared that American airspace must remain "sovereign, secure, and impenetrable."

The announcement outlined cooperation among federal agencies to evaluate technologies capable of detecting, tracking, and countering unauthorized drones. However, officials did not identify the Pentagon incident as a reason for the initiative, and no direct connection between the two developments has been established.

Federal Agents Detail Criminal Allegations

Federal investigators allege the tourist violated aviation restrictions governing national defense airspace. MEGA

The affidavit was submitted by Pentagon Force Protection Agency Special Agent Kyle Bush in support of a criminal complaint and arrest warrant.

Bush outlined federal restrictions governing drone operations near sensitive government facilities, including airspace designated for national defense. The investigator concluded there was probable cause to believe Colombari violated federal aviation statutes.

The filing does not accuse Colombari of espionage or terrorism, and investigators did not allege that the drone was carrying explosives. Instead, the case centers on an allegedly unauthorized flight over restricted military property. The allegations remain unproven, and the affidavit does not establish whether Colombari intended to compromise Pentagon security.