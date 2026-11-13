Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed she has no desire to talk politics on 'The View.' MEGA

Candace Cameron Bure returned to The View as a guest and pre-planned to do things a bit differently than when she was a co-host, RadarOnline.com can report.

During a recent interview, the conservative actress said she had no intention of talking about politics on the show, noting that she would much rather spend her time on lighthearted topics, like her stint on reality TV and her work in holiday films.

Candace Cameron Bure Talks Return to 'The View'

Candace Cameron Bure was a recent contestant on 'Special Forces.' MEGA

Bure previously served as a co-host on the morning show for two seasons in 2015 and 2016.

“I’m always happy to go back, especially as a guest because the pressure is off,” she noted. “I love all of the producers that are there, too, they’ve been working on that show for so long. I have great relationships there."

"Definitely it’s easier to be a guest than come on and talk politics," the Full House star continued. "I don’t really want to. So we’re going to talk about Christmas movies and Special Forces and all the fun stuff.”

Candace Cameron Bure Rejected Previous Invitation

Candace Cameron Bure was previously asked to appear on 'The View' for 30th anniversary. MEGA

Bure was asked to appear on The View for its 30th anniversary celebration in October, but she turned the opportunity down.

When questioned about her decision, she shared that she didn't want to stray too far from her daughter at the time, as she was about to give birth.

Candace Cameron Bure Was Still 'Open' to Returning

Candace Cameron Bure rejected a previous offer to return to 'The View' because her daughter was about to give birth. MEGA

“They did reach out to me, and they offered me the week that my daughter gave birth, so I knew that was coming," she explained. "I didn’t want to be far away and miss anything, but I’m definitely open to it.”

“I don’t know that I really want to do it, but I am open to it. Listen, I just did Special Forces. I could probably go on The View again," Bure added.

Candace Cameron Bure Cites 'Division and Separation'

Candace Cameron Bure said her passion is sharing Jesus with people. MEGA

As for her choice to keep politics off the table, she previously said that she'd rather focus on her passions instead.

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics – not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important, but I would much rather share Jesus with people," Bure admitted. "That’s really my passion."

"I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation," she concluded. "And I want to learn. I want to be (part of) a conversation about how to build a bridge.”