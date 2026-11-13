Joe Scarborough claimed that Elon Musk's X is partially to blame for the blue tsunami in the midterm elections. MEGA

Joe Scarborough thinks Elon Musk's X could be partially to blame for the blue tsunami in the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During an episode of Morning Joe on Friday, November 12, the TV personality argued that both X and conservative networks kept Republicans "locked away from the reality" of public opinion ahead of their resounding defeat. According to Scarborough, the GOP paid no mind to polling warnings about their policy positions, leaving them completely "out of touch."

Joe Scarborough Claims Republicans Were 'Out of Touch'

Scarborough claimed that Musk's X is partially to blame for the blue tsunami in the midterm elections. MEGA

"How out of touch they were is historic. It was shocking. They were wrong on every major issue," Scarborough began during his rant.

"They were completely wrong on the [Iran] war," he claimed. "They were completely wrong on tariffs. They were completely wrong on data centers."

"They were completely wrong on AI – and I’m talking about the Republican Party taken as a whole," the former politician added. "They were completely wrong on affordability. They were completely wrong on slashing health care for rural Americans."

He continued, "They were completely wrong on issue after issue after issue after issue.”

Joe Scarborough Not Surprised by Blue Tsunami

According to Scarborough, Republicans shouldn't be surprised about the results of the midterm elections. MEGA

Scarborough went on to suggest that Republicans have no reason to be surprised about the results of the midterm elections, as he saw it coming a mile away.

"How could any Republican be surprised?” he asked. "The only answer is they were locked in this bubble, this echo chamber between X and whatever TV stations they wanted to watch that would regurgitate what they wanted back to them."

Joe Scarborough Calls Out Fox News

Joe Scarborough thinks Fox News is guily of prioritizing the wrong topics. MEGA

Scarborough turned his attention to Fox News in particular.

"I’ll just say it: you watch Fox News right now, and while the other networks are talking about a historic win in Mississippi," he explained.

“At that same time, you know, they’ll be talking about illegal immigrants or trans athletes or some other issue that kept Republicans locked away from the reality, these candidates, and made them lose in the most historic landslide, I’d say, since 1966,” he concluded.

Joe Scarborough Slams Trump

Scarborough previously blamed the Trump administration’s immigration policies for Republicans' defeat in the midterm elections. MEGA

This is far from all Scarborough has had to say about the midterm elections, however.

Shortly after the results rolled in, he put Donald Trump on blast, blaming his administration’s aggressive ICE and immigration policies for Republicans' defeat.

"For people in the White House that are watching right now, that’s the price of ICE," he declared.