Former Obama CIA Director John Brennan's son has been arrested. MEGA

The son of Barack Obama's CIA chief, John Brennan, has been caught by the FBI for possession of child abuse material, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kyle Brennan, 40, was taken into custody by agents at his Herndon, Virginia, workplace just outside Washington, D.C., on Friday, November 13, after FBI agents executed a search warrant on his personal cellphone the night before.

John Brennan's Son Facing 20 Years in Prison If Convicted

John Brennan's son Kyle is facing a felony charge. MEGA

Kyle is facing one felony charge of transportation of child p--------- after investigators allegedly uncovered child abuse material on his cellphone, according to court documents.

He made his first appearance in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, following his arrest, and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

Federal investigators allegedly made the discovery while combing through Brennan's iPhone, uncovering approximately 88 suspected CSAM images, including pictures that appeared to show prepubescent girls engaged in explicit acts, according to court documents.

Investigators Allegedly Found Images on Phone

FBI agents took Kyle Brennan into custody at his workplace outside of Washington, D.C. on November 13. MEGA

Kyle's cellphone was initially seized during a July 24, 2024, traffic stop, but the case reportedly wasn't referred to the FBI until October 2, 2026 — more than two years later.

A Virginia judge signed off on the criminal complaint Friday.

The investigation was reportedly sparked by two red flags raised by Adobe in April and June 2024, when the software giant alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that an account allegedly linked to Kyle had been used to upload suspected CSAM.

The FBI Received the Kyle Brennan Case in October

The FBI led the investigation that led to Kyle Brennan's arrest. MEGA

Investigators reportedly traced the illicit uploads straight back to Brennan after Comcast records revealed the IP address was registered in his name at a Warrenton, Virginia, residence.

Apple records allegedly tightened the net around Kyle, confirming that the private relay account used in connection with the uploads was also registered to him, authorities said.

The FBI allegedly uncovered even more incriminating evidence after examining an iPhone labeled "Kyle’s iPhone (2)." The device reportedly contained a photo of his Virginia driver's license, along with the 88 images prosecutors said.

John Brennan's Career With Obama

John Brennan erved as Obama's CIA director from March 2013 to January 2017. MS NOW/YOUTUBE

Kyle's father, John, has been a major power player in Washington, D.C., for years.

He served as Obama's CIA director from March 2013 to January 2017.

Before that, John served as the White House's Assistant to the President for Homeland Security from 2009 to 2013.

He spent more than 25 years climbing the ranks as a CIA officer and intelligence analyst, serving under both Republican and Democratic presidents.

Despite previously stating that members of the intelligence community should remain apolitical, John has publicly supported Democrats in recent years and become a critic of Donald Trump.