Diddy's incarceration is creating new complications in his ongoing civil lawsuit. MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' mounting legal troubles have taken another dramatic turn, with the music mogul's incarceration now creating significant obstacles for his attorneys as they prepare to defend him against a civil lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Combs, 57, is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges.

Prison Creates Legal Roadblocks

Combs' attorneys say his imprisonment has made preparing his legal defense more difficult. MEGA

According to court documents reviewed by Radar, attorneys representing Combs and plaintiff Bryana Bongolan filed a joint request on November 11 seeking to postpone their upcoming jury trial by approximately five months, citing difficulties communicating with the imprisoned rapper, reviewing critical documents, and preparing for the courtroom showdown.

As Radar previously reported, Combs has been moved to FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania, where his confinement has reportedly complicated efforts to coordinate his legal defense.

In the filing, attorneys acknowledged that his imprisonment "has created significant practical difficulties in communicating with him, as well as coordinating his defense strategy and review of relevant documents."

The parties insisted those challenges were not the result of negligence by Combs or his legal team. They further explained that coordinating proceedings involving multiple defendants across different jurisdictions has created additional logistical hurdles. The filing marks the first formal request to postpone the trial date in the case.

Explosive Lawsuit Faces Major Delay

Bryana Bongolan's civil lawsuit against Combs could face a five-month trial delay. Bryana Bongolan/X

Bongolan's lawsuit, which names Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment LLC, and CeOpco LLC, formerly known as Combs Enterprises, has been winding through the courts since November 2024. Bongolan alleges Combs sexually assaulted her, dangled her over a 17th-floor balcony at his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura's apartment in 2016, and slammed her into patio furniture – allegations the rapper has denied.

Combs and the other defendants subsequently moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that certain claims are barred by statutes of limitations while others fail to establish legally sufficient grounds for relief. That motion remains pending before U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin.

The defendants have not yet answered the second amended complaint because the dismissal motion remains unresolved.

Key Witness Depositions Remain Unfinished

Attorneys say essential witness depositions and discovery remain unfinished. Federal Bureau of Prisons

The legal complications extend beyond Combs' imprisonment.

According to the filing, outstanding work includes additional written discovery and depositions involving essential witnesses. The parties maintained that their request was not intended to unnecessarily prolong proceedings. Under the proposed schedule, the trial would move from June 8, 2027, to November 9, 2027, a delay of approximately 154 days.

The mandatory settlement conference and deadline for completing fact discovery would also shift from November 20, 2026, to April 23, 2027.

Judge Has Final Say

A federal judge must approve the proposed November 2027 trial date. MEGA

Despite the agreement between both sides, the proposed postponement is not yet official.

Judge Olguin must approve the revised schedule before the new deadlines take effect. The court has also yet to rule on the defendants' pending motion to dismiss.

For Combs, the latest filing underscores how his incarceration is complicating the defense of a separate civil case, even as his attorneys continue fighting to resolve the allegations against him.

Until the judge issues a ruling, the original June 2027 trial date remains in place.