No one has been convicted in the case, which remains one of the nation’s best-known unsolved murders. @ 60 MINUTES AUSTRALIA/YOUTUBE

Boulder police are reexamining evidence in the 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, with advances in DNA technology offering investigators renewed hope of solving the nearly 30-year-old cold case.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn and District Attorney Michael Dougherty discussed the investigation during a briefing on November 10, 2026.

Redfearn confirmed that investigators are revisiting evidence examined decades ago, while Dougherty said developments in forensic science have strengthened their chances of finding answers.

"Chief [Steve] Redfearn and I are more hopeful now than we have been in the past because of the advances in the investigation and the advances in technology," Dougherty told reporters, according to Fox News.

DNA Testing Revisits Decades-Old Evidence

Boulder police are retesting evidence collected and tested decades ago using newer forensic technology. @ UNSPLASH

JonBenét, 6, was reported missing on December 26, 1996, after her mother discovered a ransom note at their Boulder, Colorado, home. Her father, John Ramsey, later found her body in the basement. She had suffered blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Despite decades of investigation and numerous tips, no one has been convicted in connection with her death.

Redfearn confirmed that police are retesting previously examined evidence using newer methods. Investigators are also exploring whether additional DNA samples could benefit from advanced testing, including forensic investigative genetic genealogy.

One significant piece of evidence is unidentified male DNA recovered from clothing associated with JonBenét. In 2008, then-District Attorney Mary Lacy announced that testing had identified a matching male DNA profile on her underwear and long underwear. However, the profile has never been matched to an identified individual.

JonBenét's family has repeatedly urged investigators to pursue further testing, believing the unidentified DNA could provide an important lead.

Dougherty explained that the usefulness of forensic evidence depends on several factors, particularly the amount of genetic material available, its condition, and where it was recovered. Mixed DNA samples containing material from multiple people can present additional challenges.

Officials Weigh Risks Of Using Limited Samples

Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said a cold case review prompted investigators to revisit old evidence. @ NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Authorities are consulting outside forensic laboratories about specialized testing, including investigative genetic genealogy. The technique combines DNA analysis with genealogical research to help identify potential investigative leads.

However, investigators are being cautious about how they handle the available evidence. Some samples are extremely small, and certain testing methods can consume the material, leaving little or nothing for future analysis.

Redfearn previously explained that investigators want to be confident a laboratory has the appropriate technology before submitting particularly valuable samples.

"We might get lucky because we may only, in some circumstances, with what we have, have one shot at getting it tested," he told ABC News.

The police chief and district attorney have emphasized that obtaining reliable results is more important than rushing evidence through testing that might not produce useful findings.

Dougherty also stressed that DNA alone may not resolve every question surrounding the murder. Investigators must ensure that any findings are scientifically sound and can withstand scrutiny if the case eventually goes to court.

Ramsey Family Urges Use Of Modern Tools

The DNA evidence may include mixed or touch-DNA samples that are difficult to interpret. @ NETFLIX/ YOUTUBE

John Ramsey, now 82, has continued pushing authorities to work with outside laboratories and take advantage of advances in forensic science.

He has repeatedly expressed confidence that identifying the source of the unidentified male DNA could help investigators determine who killed his daughter.

"I truly believe DNA will give us an answer," he previously told In Touch Weekly. "We have the killer's DNA, and the technology is now there to track down the killer."

JonBenét's brother Burke Ramsey has also spoken publicly about the importance of pursuing additional testing.

In an interview with the Daily Mail published November 5, he described the unidentified DNA recovered from his sister's clothing and beneath her fingernails as potentially the strongest evidence available.

"We need to find that match," Burke said. "It's probably the person who did it, you know, and it's the best chance we have to solve this."

He also urged authorities to continue sending available samples to laboratories for further examination.

John Andrew Ramsey, JonBenét's half-brother, has separately raised questions about the amount of DNA evidence still available and the importance of preserving it for future testing.

Investigators Say Other Evidence Could Be Released

Officials are consulting outside forensic labs before deciding how to test limited or fragile samples. @ NETFLIX/ YOUTUBE

Redfearn also indicated that investigators have additional information and evidence that has not been publicly disclosed.

If DNA testing does not produce a breakthrough, authorities could consider releasing selected details to encourage people with relevant information to contact investigators.

The police department has continued pursuing leads and reviewing the case, even as the investigation approaches its 30th anniversary.

Officials have not announced when the latest testing efforts might produce results. For now, the investigation remains active, with authorities continuing to explore whether advances in DNA technology can finally help establish what happened to JonBenét.