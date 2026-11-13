Kaitlan Collins pointed out that some Republicans want answers on how the White House handled the Jensen Huang situation MEGA

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins has highlighted a growing Republican push for answers from the Trump administration over its handling of the controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The backlash comes as President Donald Trump continues to defend Huang, despite reports that U.S. intelligence officials had raised concerns about his relationship with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

During Thursday's broadcast of The Source, Collins pointed to Republican lawmakers demanding testimony from Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The controversy has also raised questions about Nvidia's chip exports to China and what senior officials knew about an alleged technology-smuggling operation.

Kaitlan Collins Points to Growing Republican Concerns Over Jensen Huang

Collins noted Republications push for answers over Trump's over its handling of the former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. MEGA

Collins discussed the controversy after Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on Thursday, November 12. She noted that the FBI had been investigating his relationship with the woman, identified in reports as Alice Huang, for at least a year.

The journalist also said intelligence warnings had reached Lutnick and Trump. Citing a source, Collins reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had personally briefed the president about the matter before Huang joined Trump's delegation to Beijing in May.

"There's a growing consensus, including among Republicans, that… Lutnick has some serious questions to answer as well," Collins said.

She also highlighted Trump's continued support for Huang, noting that the president had praised the technology executive even as the controversy unfolded.

Republican Senators Demand Answers From Howard Lutnick and Jensen Huang

Trump kept praising Huang and even called to encourage him to stay on MEGA

Several Republicans have called for congressional testimony. Indiana Sen. Jim Banks told Fox News he wanted Lutnick to appear before the Senate Banking Committee.

"I would like for Secretary Lutnick ASAP to come testify before the Senate Banking Committee, because we have a lot of bipartisan questions and concerns about what's happened over the last year," Banks said.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy also called the reporting concerning and said he wanted to hear from Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"This is serious as an aneurysm," Kennedy said during his CNN appearance.

Sen. Tim Scott, who chairs the Senate Banking Committee, separately requested voluntary testimony from Huang and Lutnick. "The American people deserve answers," Scott wrote, warning that the committee could use its subpoena power if necessary.

House Republicans Also Seek Testimony From Former Nvidia CEO

Republicans on Capitol Hill are pushing for Huang to testify and for Commerce Secretary Lutnick to answer questions too MEGA

Republican lawmakers in the House are also pressing Huang to explain Nvidia's security procedures and his reported interactions with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset.

House committee chairs John Moolenaar, Brian Mast and Rick Crawford requested a closed-door meeting with Huang on December 1. Moolenaar said lawmakers would use subpoena powers if he did not agree to appear.

"We need to know the full extent to which our national security has been put at risk," the three chairmen said.

Huang's resignation has not ended the congressional push. Lawmakers are still seeking answers about Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data-center company investigated over allegations that it helped move restricted Nvidia chips into China. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Trump Continues to Defend Jensen Huang Amid National Security Questions

Collins noted the growing push from both sides of the aisle for more scrutiny on the national security side of it MEGA

Trump has repeatedly praised Huang despite the growing scrutiny. Reacting to his resignation, the president called him a "tremendous talent" and described Nvidia as an "incredible" company.

Trump also said he did not know whether the woman at the center of the allegations was a spy. "If the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," he said when asked whether Huang should have stepped down.

The FBI investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not established that the woman knowingly passed information to Beijing. Attorney General Todd Blanche also said the Justice Department had reached no conclusions about her identity or alleged intelligence ties.