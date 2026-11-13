Sean 'Diddy' Combs is now at the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood. MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to a new federal prison that has faced allegations of harsh living conditions and a restrictive environment for inmates.

The disgraced music mogul is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in p-------- in October 2025. He was previously incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Jersey, where he allegedly enjoyed a comfortable lifestyle and received preferential treatment, according to a report.

Nearly a year later, Combs was moved to another low-security federal correctional facility in Pennsylvania. RadarOnline.com can reveal what to know about his new prison and the conditions inside.

Where Has Sean 'Diddy' Combs Been Transferred?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was transferred to a new prison in Pennsylvania. MEGA

Combs was transferred from New Jersey's FCI Fort Dix to the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, on the morning of October 16, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed.

The I'll Be Missing You rapper's new prison is also classified as a low-security facility, although it houses a significantly smaller inmate population of approximately 1,000 inmates, compared to around 4,000 at Fort Dix.

In a statement, Combs' representative, Juda S. Engelmayer, expressed appreciation for the Bureau of Prisons' attention to the rapper's safety and security.

"We appreciate the Bureau of Prisons taking the safety and security of Sean and everyone involved seriously," the representative said. "His transfer from one low-security facility to another is an important distinction, and while we cannot speak to the BOP's specific reasons for the move, it is consistent with a decision made with safety and security in mind. We are grateful for the attention being given to his well-being and hope he can continue serving his time without unnecessary disruption."

Why Was Sean 'Diddy' Combs Moved to a New Prison?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' current release date is March 2, 2028. MEGA

While neither the Bureau of Prisons nor Combs' representative disclosed the specific reason for the transfer, the move came after the record producer reportedly sustained a head injury during an alleged attack by a fellow inmate.

Meanwhile, an NBC News report cited that his purported VIP treatment may have sparked the confrontation. The news outlet previously revealed Combs had access to cellphones, alcohol and other prohibited items while incarcerated at Fort Dix. He was also accused of paying fellow inmates to prepare his meals, make his bed, clean his living quarters, and provide Chinese-style massages.

"This is not some normal s--- you see in jail. This is some rich s---," one man alleged. "It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."

What Are the Living Conditions Inside the Facility?

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was previously incarcerated at New Jersey Prison FCI Fort Dix. MEGA

Combs' new prison, FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, has a controversial history involving allegations of inhumane inmate treatment and gang-related violence.

According to a report, the correctional facility faced a lawsuit in 2017 after former inmate Anthony Mammana accused a prison lieutenant of forcing him to spend four days inside a freezing room, known as the "Yellow Room." He also alleged he was denied access to basic necessities while being subjected to continuous bright lighting to deprive him of sleep.

A federal appeals court described the alleged conditions as inhumane, although Mammana's damages claim was later dismissed on legal grounds.

In September 2025, federal prosecutors announced charges against 17 inmates accused of participating in a coordinated attack involving makeshift weapons in June 2023. The assault reportedly stemmed from a dispute over control of communal television and television areas within the facility.