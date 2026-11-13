The inmate who received the injection was accused of killing his children Harry Shelton/Unsplash

John Allen Rubio was executed in Texas nearly 23 years after killing and beheading three young children, including his common-law wife's daughter, in a 2003 crime that shocked the Brownsville community.

Rubio, 46, was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. Thursday, November 12, following a lethal injection at the Huntsville prison.

Before his death, he addressed his family, expressed regret to his wife's relatives and spoke about his hope of reuniting with the children in heaven, according to the Associated Press.

The execution followed years of legal proceedings, including an overturned conviction and a second trial that resulted in another death sentence in 2010. His common-law wife, Angela Camacho, was also prosecuted for the killings and is serving life in prison.

Execution Carried Out In Huntsville

The inmate was executed at the Texas State Penitentiaty in Huntsville Alireza Jalilian/Unsplash

Rubio was executed Thursday evening at the Huntsville Unit in Texas. The lethal injection began at 6:26 p.m., and a physician pronounced him dead 21 minutes later, according to execution records.

A spiritual adviser briefly prayed over Rubio before the procedure. He then took several breaths and began snoring before becoming motionless, the Associated Press reported.

The execution took place hours after Oklahoma inmate James Pavatt, 73, was put to death for his role in the 2001 murder of his girlfriend's estranged husband. The two executions were among the deaths scheduled in the U.S. that Thursday.

Final Statement Before Lethal Injection

The man received a lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. CDC/Unsplash

In his final statement, Rubio thanked friends and family members who had supported him over the years. He also acknowledged that he had changed while in prison and expressed appreciation to correctional officers who had helped him find his faith.

He specifically addressed Camacho, expressing his love for his wife before turning to her relatives to apologize.

"I want to say I'm sorry to my wife's family," Rubio said. "I can't change the past but I can tell you my life is going to be over. But that's not going to make you happy."

He also spoke about his children and his belief that he would soon see them again.

"I'm going to be with my kids in a little bit. I'm ready to go to heaven to be with my lord and savior," he said.

Case Dates Back To 2003 Brownsville Apartment

The man was convicted of stabbing his three kids at his apartment in 2003 Erik Mclean/Unsplash

The killings occurred on March 11, 2003, inside the couple's apartment in Brownsville, Texas. The victims were Julissa Quesada, 3, John Esteban Rubio, 14 months, and Mary Jane Rubio, 2 months, according to court records.

Rubio was the biological father of Mary Jane and the stepfather of the two older children. He and Camacho were both involved in the killings, which included stabbing and decapitation.

According to court records, Rubio told investigators that he believed the children had been possessed or affected by witchcraft. His defense later argued that mental illness had played a role in the murders, while prosecutors disputed that explanation.

Rubio was initially convicted in 2003, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the verdict in 2007 because of improperly admitted evidence. He faced a second trial in 2010, was convicted again, and received another death sentence.

What Happened To the Wife

The man's wife received a life sentence after pleading guilty Mahshid Saberpour/Unsplash

Camacho was prosecuted alongside Rubio for her involvement in the children's deaths. She pleaded guilty and received three life sentences, according to the Texas Tribune.

The couple's case remained a significant tragedy for Brownsville, where the killings deeply affected the community. The apartment building where the children died was eventually demolished, and the property was turned into a park and community garden, the Associated Press reported.

Rubio's execution ended the legal proceedings against him after more than two decades of appeals. Camacho remains imprisoned for her role in the killings.