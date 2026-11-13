he official described the West Wing as a clique and called it a “mean-girl machine.” @ MEGA

A senior Trump administration official has criticized the growing influence of aides surrounding President Donald Trump, accusing the inner circle of turning the White House into a clique where personal loyalty matters more than governing experience.

In comments featured in a Daily Mail opinion piece by Maureen Callahan, the anonymous official described the West Wing as a "lunch table" dominated by a select group of insiders.

"Behind this president is a clique that turned the West Wing into a lunch table," the official said. The source also warned that a presidency could withstand political opposition but "cannot afford a mean-girl machine that would rather own the room than leave a legacy."

The criticism centers on executive assistant Natalie Harp, 35, whose unusually close access to Trump has reportedly frustrated other administration officials.

The Daily Beast covered Callahan's commentary, which questioned whether the president's inner circle was becoming more focused on personal access than professional qualifications.

Natalie Harp's Role in Trump's Inner Circle

Reports say Harp worked at the White House for more than a year without formal security clearance. @ MEGA

Harp, a former host on One America News Network, serves as the president's special and executive assistant. She earns an annual salary of $150,000 and has become a regular presence alongside Trump.

Colleagues have reportedly nicknamed her the "Human Printer" because she frequently provides the president with printed news coverage, articles, and other information. Her responsibilities also reportedly include helping manage Trump's Truth Social account.

Her access has attracted attention beyond her day-to-day duties. Recent reporting has described her as an important gatekeeper who helps determine what information reaches the president.

Harp has also reportedly been given a dedicated workspace in the private dining room near the Oval Office, further highlighting her proximity to Trump.

Criticism Intensifies After Susie Wiles' Exit

The reported tensions intensified after former chief of staff Susie Wiles resigned. @ MEGA

The questions surrounding Harp's influence have gained attention following Susie Wiles' departure as White House chief of staff.

President Trump announced on November 6 that Stephen Miller would replace Wiles, who submitted her resignation the previous evening.

The leadership change followed significant Republican losses in the November 3 midterm elections, although Trump publicly said the decision was not prompted by the results.

Callahan's commentary contrasts Wiles' established political experience with the influence of a younger group of women surrounding the president.

She characterized the inner circle as a revolving group of aides whose standing depends heavily on their personal relationships with Trump. These are the columnist's assessments, rather than independently established findings about the administration's hiring decisions.

Concerns About Harp's Access to the President

Reports also said the Secret Service flagged concerns about Harp’s devotion to Trump during the 2024 campaign. @ MEGA

Harp's relationship with Trump has previously attracted scrutiny from White House security officials.

According to reporting by MS NOW, she spent more than a year working alongside the president before completing the process required to obtain a security clearance. The delay reportedly raised concerns among the Secret Service and other officials because of her access to sensitive information.

However, the clearance issue has since been resolved. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously defended Harp, saying she had a security clearance like other members of Trump's team and describing her as a loyal and hardworking aide.

Harp's devotion to the president has also drawn attention because of personal letters she reportedly left for him in 2023.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said the correspondence had alarmed members of Trump's security team, according to her comments reported by The Daily Beast.