Jimmy Kimmel said on his show that JD Vance lost a gig that he received months ago MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Vice President JD Vance after President Donald Trump abruptly redirected him away from Iran negotiations and toward investigating alleged corruption in Democratic-led states.

During his Thursday, November 12, monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian poked fun at Vance's reassignment, suggesting the vice president had come close to landing a meaningful diplomatic position before Trump changed course.

The president's decision followed Republicans' sweeping losses in the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress.

Vance had also publicly blamed the war with Iran for the party's poor election performance, adding another layer of tension to the administration's response.

What Led To the Shake-Up?

Donald Trump revealed that he was pulling JD Vance from the Iran talks MEGA

Trump announced Thursday that Vance should shift his attention away from Iran and concentrate on alleged corruption and crime in Democratic-controlled cities and states.

The move followed the Republican Party's defeat in the November 3 midterm elections, which handed Democrats control of the House and Senate for the next congressional session.

Vance had played a central role in the administration's diplomatic efforts to resolve the eight-month conflict with Iran. He previously led American negotiating efforts, including discussions surrounding a short-lived ceasefire.

The vice president also offered an unusually blunt assessment of the election results. In a social media post after the defeat, Vance attributed the party's losses to the war, arguing that its economic consequences had hurt Republicans politically.

His comments came as Trump faced growing pressure over the conflict and its impact on the country.

What Was Trump's New Call?

Donald Trump confirmed a new assignment for JD Vance MEGA

In a Thursday post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that Washington no longer needed to pursue an agreement with Tehran.

"We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait!" the president wrote.

He also announced that Vance would be concentrating on what he described as widespread corruption in Democratic-run areas.

"I have asked Vice President Vance to focus his complete and total attention on the Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States throughout the U.S.," Trump added.

The president specifically mentioned Minnesota, California and Illinois, accusing their Democratic leadership of allowing extensive financial wrongdoing.

According to reporting by Politico and other outlets, Trump's announcement effectively shifted Vance away from his diplomatic responsibilities.

However, the domestic assignment was not entirely unfamiliar territory for the vice president. Vance already chaired Trump's Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which was established earlier in the administration.

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say?

Jimmy Kimmel said that Vance was supposed to lead negotiations with Iran before being pulled MEGA

Kimmel addressed the presidential decision during his Thursday-night monologue, highlighting how quickly Vance's responsibilities had changed.

The comedian noted that the vice president had recently been involved in efforts to negotiate an end to the conflict with Iran before Trump redirected him toward domestic investigations.

Kimmel also questioned the president's decision to make Vance responsible for tackling corruption.

"Trump telling you to root out corruption is like Colonel Sanders telling you to root out cholesterol. His mantra is corruption," he joked.

The late-night host then suggested Vance investigate Tom Homan, Trump's border czar, referencing reports that Homan allegedly accepted $50,000 from undercover FBI agents during a 2024 investigation.

The Justice Department subsequently closed the investigation, with officials saying prosecutors found no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing. The allegations have nevertheless continued to attract scrutiny.

Kimmel wrapped up his criticism by imagining how Vance might have reacted to losing his diplomatic responsibilities.

"Wouldn't you love to know how p----d JD Vance was when this landed! He almost had a real job to do, he was so close," he said.

What Is The Fallout After the Midterms?

Donald Trump is expected to spend two years with a divided government MEGA

The Republican defeat means Trump will face a Democratic-controlled House and Senate when the new Congress takes office in January 2027.

Democrats are preparing to use their new congressional majorities to pursue investigations and increase oversight of the administration, potentially creating additional challenges for the president's legislative agenda.

Trump, however, has pushed back against the election results, claiming Republicans would have won by a landslide had he personally appeared on the ballot.

The Iran conflict also remains unresolved. Although Trump has said he does not believe another agreement is necessary, his administration continues to maintain its naval blockade of Iranian ports while keeping the possibility of further military action open.