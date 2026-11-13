Cole Tomas Allen now faces an additional terrorism charge months after he allegedly attempted to assassinate Trump. MEGA

The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend is facing an explosive new terrorism charge after federal prosecutors escalated their criminal case, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, the alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) gunman, was named in a superseding indictment filed November 12 in Washington, D.C., adding a fifth criminal count accusing him of committing an act of terrorism while armed.

New Terrorism Allegation Rocks Federal Case

Prosecutors allege Cole Tomas Allen attempted to assassinate Trump in April 2026. DOJ

The three-page indictment alleges Allen attempted to murder Trump on April 25, 2026, with the intention of influencing the policies and conduct of the federal government through intimidation and coercion.

Prosecutors further allege the attempted killing was intended to intimidate and coerce a significant portion of the civilian population in the United States and Washington, D.C. The newly added fifth count, brought under the District of Columbia criminal code, identifies the alleged offense as an "Act of Terrorism While Armed (Attempt To Commit First Degree Murder)."

The accusation represents a significant escalation in the prosecution of Allen, whose alleged actions during the high-profile Washington weekend previously prompted multiple criminal charges.

Shotgun, Handgun and 100 Rounds Detailed

Federal prosecutors allege Allen transported two firearms and approximately 100 rounds of ammunition across state lines. MEGA

Federal prosecutors also allege Allen transported an arsenal of weapons and ammunition across state lines before the alleged assassination attempt.

According to the indictment, Allen traveled from California to Washington, D.C., between approximately April 21 and April 25, 2026, carrying a Mossberg Maverick 88 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and a Rock Island Armory .38-caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Investigators allege he also transported approximately 45 rounds of shotgun ammunition and 55 rounds of handgun ammunition.

Prosecutors claim the weapons were transported with the intention of committing serious federal offenses, including attempting to assassinate Trump and assaulting a federal officer.

Federal Officer Allegedly Targeted

Trump attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where Allen allegedly plotted to assassinate him. MEGA

The indictment also accuses Allen of using a shotgun to assault, intimidate, and interfere with a federal employee identified only by the initials V.G.

Prosecutors allege the officer was performing official duties when the incident occurred on April 25. Another count alleges Allen knowingly used, carried, brandished, and discharged a firearm during a crime of violence.

The filing does not provide additional details about the officer's injuries, if any, or describe the circumstances surrounding the alleged firearm discharge.

Prosecutors Escalate Case Against Alleged WHCD Gunman

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is named in the latest indictment against Allen. DOJ ; MEGA

The superseding indictment retains four previously alleged offenses while adding the terrorism-related count, intensifying the legal battle surrounding the alleged attempt on Trump's life.

The document identifies U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro and Jocelyn Ballantine, Deputy Chief of the National Security Section, as prosecutors associated with the filing.

As Radar previously reported, Allen pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the April incident. The latest allegations remain unproven, and the superseding indictment does not establish Allen's guilt. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.