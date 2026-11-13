Queen Elizabeth had another side the public didn't know about. MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II possessed a surprisingly mischievous sense of humor behind her famously reserved public image, entertaining close friends with celebrity impressions, regional accents and even an uncanny imitation of a Concorde aircraft landing, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the late monarch, who died at age 96 in September 2022, was renowned for her composure throughout her 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth's Secretly Hilarious Side Revealed

Queen Elizabeth possessed a famously reserved public image, according to a royal author. MEGA

But Brandreth, 78, has revealed a playful side rarely witnessed by the public. Speaking on A Right Royal Podcast to mark what would have been Elizabeth's 100th birthday this year, the broadcaster recalled intimate encounters with the Queen and shared anecdotes from her final years at Windsor Castle.

Brandreth said Elizabeth could be remarkably entertaining when she felt comfortable among familiar company.

He recalled: "This is the Queen now in her eighties. She picked up an imaginary banjo and began to sing When I'm Cleaning Windows. She could do a scene from Grange Hill with all the child actors. She didn't often do people; she did more characters and different regional accents."

The Queen's Wild Impressions

Author Gyles Brandreth revealed the Queen's playful side. MEGA

Her repertoire apparently extended beyond impressions of entertainers, including George Formby, to remarkably accurate sound effects.

Brandreth explained: "Not only that, she could also do things like horses, dogs and aeroplanes, because she lived at Windsor Castle, which is so close to Heathrow Airport. She did a very effective Concorde landing, with the change of gear and the wheels coming down with all the noises."

The Queen's fascination with the supersonic passenger aircraft extended to waving at its passengers while riding horses near Windsor.

According to Brandreth, the monarch's longtime stud groom, Terry Pendry, recalled occasions when Concorde pilots acknowledged the monarch by dipping the aircraft's wings.

Brandreth said: "On certain days, Concorde dipped its wings as it flew past. She rather liked that."

Queen Elizabeth's Devotion to Her Horses

Stud groom Terry Pendry adapted mounting steps for her rides. MEGA

The broadcaster, who has republished his biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, also described the Queen's determination to continue horseback riding despite becoming increasingly frail.

Pendry reportedly adapted the mounting steps each year to accommodate her declining mobility, eventually helping lift her from the saddle after rides.

Elizabeth remained devoted to her ponies until the closing stages of her life.

Brandreth recalled her telling Pendry: "You won't retire, will you? Please stay here, because I need you to look after my pony."

Pendry later accompanied the Queen's fallen pony, Emma, during the funeral procession at Windsor Castle in September 2022, creating one of the most poignant images of the national mourning period.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Enduring Marriage

Brandreth described Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip as an amazing double act. MEGA

Brandreth also reflected on Elizabeth's enduring marriage to Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

Describing their relationship, he said: "To live with the same person for so long and to get along so well was extraordinary. They were an amazing double act."

He praised the couple's ability to adapt to changing family circumstances, including the breakdown of three of their children's marriages and the eventual acceptance of Camilla as Queen.

Brandreth said: "All these things blended brilliantly."

A palace source claimed: "For much of her reign, Elizabeth was perceived as rather uptight, formal and emotionally restrained. She rarely allowed the public to see anything beyond the carefully controlled image of a dutiful monarch. But those who spent time with her privately discovered someone remarkably different – a woman with a wicked sense of humor who could be genuinely hilarious when she was relaxed and among people she trusted.

"The Queen belonged to a generation that believed in maintaining appearances, particularly when representing the Crown. That could make her seem terribly serious, even a little stiff and unapproachable. But behind palace doors, she was secretly hilarious and loved making people laugh, whether it was through impressions, funny voices or perfectly timed remarks. There was a wonderfully mischievous streak that the public seldom got to witness."

The insider added, "People often mistook Elizabeth's reserve for a lack of personality. She was seen as the ultimate establishment figure – rather prim, proper and uncomfortable with anything remotely frivolous. Yet the reality was considerably more entertaining. She could be playful, irreverent and surprisingly good at making fun of the absurdities of royal life. Her humor was simply something she chose to share with a relatively small circle."