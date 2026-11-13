Surveillance shows Zachariah Schuck collecting bags of food at a cafe before he disappeared on October 22. UNSPLASH ; JENN SCHUCK/FACEBOOK

A DoorDash driver and new father is mysteriously missing, and his family is desperate for answers.

New surveillance footage shows Zachariah Schuck making what is believed to be his final restaurant pickup before he vanished more than three weeks ago in western Pennsylvania, RadarOnline has learned.

His Last Text Revealed

Before vanishing, Schuck sent a final message to his wife. JENN SCHUCK/FACEBOOK

The video from New Sheffield Café on Brodhead Road in Center Township captures the 32-year-old wearing a red and dark blue plaid shirt as he picks up two bags of food and carries them to his vehicle on October 22.

Before disappearing, Schuck called his wife, Jenny, to say he was heading home after his final delivery and later texted her, “Everything will be okay.”

His cellphone service was lost around 8 p.m.

Since his disappearance, a GoFundMe has been set up for Jenny with more than $12,000 raised, reportedly by a friend who is organizing it.

Laid Off After Welcoming Newborn

Family members said Schuck had lost his Penske management job in April. JENN SCHUCK/FACEBOOK

According to a statement from Jenn’s family, Schuck’s employment with Penske ended in April 2026, a fact he concealed from his wife and in-laws until she contacted the company the morning after he vanished.

His father, Carl Schuck, confirmed the layoff and said his son had turned to DoorDash to help pay bills.

“They were dealing with financial situations due to the newborn, due to the house foreclosure, and just other personal situations that they were going through,” Carl told WPXI.

Final Movements and Abandoned Car

His Chevrolet Impala was found two days later with keys in the ignition. NEW SHEFFIELD CAFE

Police said Schuck completed his last known delivery in Monaca around 6:30 p.m. DoorDash confirmed he signed off the platform shortly before 7 p.m.

He was later seen driving along Route 51 between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

His black Chevrolet Impala was found abandoned two days later on Croxall Avenue in Hopewell Township’s Davidson Heights neighborhood.

Doorbell footage shows the vehicle being parked about an hour after his final DoorDash activity; someone exits and walks away, but investigators have not confirmed whether it was Schuck.

Keys were left in the ignition and the tank was empty.

Carl has expressed concern about a possible carjacking, though that remains unconfirmed.

Carl Schuck asked his son to come home in a statement. NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT

Hopewell Township police renewed their appeal for surveillance footage from the evening of October 22 around 8 p.m. Meanwhile, North Sewickley Township police have not ruled out foul play.

Carl, who lives in upstate New York, said, “All that I’m asking is for him to come home… If somebody did something in between those time frames, I just want to know what happened.”

Acknowledging the possibility of a voluntary departure, he added, “Zach, the number one priority is to get you back with the family and we can go through the situations that occurred… as long as you’re alive, any of this could be fixed.”

DoorDash said it is cooperating with investigators and that its “hearts are with Mr. Schuck’s family.”