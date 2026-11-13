Steve Bannon had dire warnings for Donald Trump after the GOP's midterm losses. MEGA

Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon is urging his former boss to unleash federal troops on major Texas cities after Democrats pulled off a stunning midterm upset in the longtime Republican stronghold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sounding the alarm over what he branded an "emergency," Bannon, 72, warned of dire consequences for Texas' biggest cities after Democrats delivered a political bloodbath, capturing the governor's mansion, lieutenant governor's office and attorney general's seat, flipping several Republican-held congressional districts and sending the state's first Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1988.

Steve Bannon Warns Texas Is Facing an 'Emergency'

Bannon has major fears about Texas' future after it flipped blue. MEGA

"This is an emergency. This has to happen now," Bannon told the president via a publication, urging Trump to send troops to Texas or risk the new Democratic regime attempting to do everything in their power to stop his immigration and deportation efforts.

"You have to lean into this," the former senior counselor to Trump during his first term urged the commander in chief about stepping up ICE efforts.

Steve Bannon Thinks Stephen Miller Will Be 'as Hardline as Possible' on Immigration

After the midterm blowout, Trump made Stephen Miller his new Chief of Staff. MEGA

Bannon warned that emboldened Democrats were plotting to seize "the jewel in the crown of the union" and transform Texas into a sprawling sanctuary state, predicting the political takeover could spell doom for Republicans nationwide.

"You're never going to get the country back," he declared.

Bannon was also supportive of Trump firing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and replacing her with immigration enforcement hardliner Stephen Miller

Bannon vowed that the California native would take an "as hardline as possible" approach to ICE crackdowns across the Lone Star State, hoping Miller could stop Texas from becoming what he portrayed as another Minnesota, where a large Somali immigrant community has taken root.

''Hey, this ain't Minnesota, right? This is Texas," he added, about curbing immigration that has soared in cities such as Dallas and Houston.

GOP Keeping a Close Eye on Incoming Texas Democratic Governor Gina Hinojosa

Democrat Gina Hinojosa pulled off a stunning upset over three-term incumbent Texas Governor Greg Abbot on November 3. MEGA

Texas' incoming Democratic governor Gina Hinojosa has been a fierce critic of the state's hardline immigration crackdown, blasting sweeping ICE raids and now former Governor Abbott's costly border security operation while vowing to protect immigrant communities from what she considers indiscriminate enforcement.

Although Hinojosa will assume command of the Texas National Guard when she takes office on January 19, the incoming governor has made no move to turn the Lone Star State into a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

"We need to make sure that we have a humane approach to immigration. I want border security, and we need to have it, and I insist on border security," she previously declared.

GOP 'Will Never Win The Electoral College Back' If Texas Becomes A Sanctuary State

Bannon warned about the danger of Texas staying blue long into the future if it becomes a sanctuary state. MEGA

Bannon painted a doomsday scenario in which a sanctuary-state Texas could attract "another 10 or 15 million in one year," referring to immigrants, claiming Democrats would then "turn them into voters" and cement their grip on the Lone Star State, handing the party even greater long-term power in Congress and the Electoral College.

He warned that the GOP "will never win the Electoral College back" if Texas becomes a sanctuary state. He also demanded that Miller unleash a financial crackdown on cities refusing to cooperate with ICE, urging him to strip them of "every penny" in federal funding.