Democrats are facing criticism after missing a key Pete Hegseth impeachment vote. MEGA

Democrats are under fire for being "totally negligent" after 11 lawmakers failed to attend a crucial impeachment vote targeting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth – handing Republicans an embarrassing political victory.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the furious backlash has erupted after Republicans successfully blocked impeachment proceedings against Hegseth on Tuesday, voting 211 to 204 to send the charges to the Judiciary Committee.

Republicans blocked impeachment proceedings against Hegseth. MEGA

The humiliation came just one week after sweeping Democratic election victories, raising questions about the party's discipline ahead of its expected takeover of Congress in January.

A Democratic source told us: "Democrats are under tremendous fire and being accused of being totally negligent because this was a completely avoidable embarrassment. Missing a vote of this importance looks totally negligent, particularly when the party has spent months demanding accountability from the Trump administration. You cannot promise voters serious opposition and then fail to turn up when it matters."

Democratic Leaders Rebuke Absent Lawmakers

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed criticized the missing lawmakers on CNN. MEGA

Representative Katherine Clark reprimanded absent colleagues during a closed-door meeting Wednesday, stressing attending votes was among their most fundamental responsibilities.

Clark acknowledged medical emergencies could justify absences but criticized lawmakers who arrived late, regardless of their explanations.

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed delivered a particularly blunt assessment during an appearance on CNN.

He said: "Show up and do your job."

California Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove was equally furious, accusing fellow Democrats of squandering an opportunity to challenge Republicans.

She said: "People should have gotten their raggedy selves up these steps to vote."

Another Democratic source said: "There is genuine anger because Democrats are under fire for looking disorganized at precisely the moment they should be demonstrating leadership. Republicans did not need any additional help, yet 11 Democrats effectively handed them a political gift. It sends a terrible message about discipline and priorities."

Nancy Pelosi and Other Democrats Explain Absences

Nancy Pelosi was reportedly in California receiving a veterans organization award. MEGA

The absentees included Nancy Pelosi, 86, Julia Brownley, 74, Lou Correa, 68, Laura Gillen, 57, Steven Horsford, 53, Jonathan Jackson, 60, Brittany Pettersen, 44, Melanie Stansbury, 47, Haley Stevens, 43, Marilyn Strickland, 64, and Frederica Wilson, 84.

Several blamed traffic delays, while others cited medical procedures, personal emergencies and conflicting commitments.

Stansbury apologized publicly after describing "horrific" traffic and a police motorcade that prevented her from reaching the Capitol.

Pelosi was said to be in California receiving a lifetime achievement award from a veterans organization.

Correa cited recovery from a medical procedure, while Horsford reported a personal emergency.

Pettersen accused Republican leaders of denying lawmakers the opportunity to vote, despite the roll call lasting 27 minutes rather than its scheduled 15.

However, seven Republicans also missed the vote, meaning the Republican motion would still have passed had every absent lawmaker voted along party lines.

Hegseth Controversy Remains Focus of Democratic Criticism

Pete Hegseth faced controversy over military plans. MEGA

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries subsequently acknowledged speaking with several absent members to establish what happened.

Representative Pat Ryan offered a pointed contrast, revealing he had left the hospital following back surgery specifically to participate.

He said: "I checked myself out of the hospital this morning to make sure I voted to impeach Hegseth."

Representative Jim McGovern meanwhile argued outrage should remain focused on Hegseth.

He said: "You know what people should be outraged by is the fact that we have a secretary of war crimes who's still there."

Hegseth has faced mounting controversy over sharing sensitive military plans through Signal, potentially endangering US troops, alongside allegations of unlawful strikes in Yemen and Venezuela.

His leadership has also fiercely attracted criticism over senior military dismissals, accusations of excessive force, and his aggressive overhaul of Pentagon policies.