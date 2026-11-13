Donald Trump is planning his revenge after the midterms, a source claimed. MEGA

Donald Trump is preparing to go on a revenge rampage after the catastrophic midterm election bloodbath handed Democrats control of both houses of Congress, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The commander-in-chief is even lashing out at his Republican allies, threatening to sabotage his enemies' agendas and facing a political war that could cripple his final two years in office.

'A Mortal Betrayal'

The president has already targeted his political enemies on both sides of the aisle. MEGA

Democrats flipped nearly 10 Republican-held Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts, scoring stunning victories in conservative strongholds like Texas and Kansas.

Now, the peeved president is set to unleash his wrath on what he considers an ungrateful nation.

"Trump is not going to take this lying down," a source close to the president said. "Look for him to do anything and everything in his power to exact revenge for what he considers a mortal betrayal."

Meanwhile, Democrats are preparing a sweeping investigative assault targeting Trump’s administration, family and business connections.

Sen. Ron Wyden issued a one-word warning about what awaits the White House: "Subpoenas."

Donald Trump Has Been Collecting Dirt on His Enemies

Trump also has plans in place should he be investigated by Democrats. MEGA

But an administration source claimed the president has spent years preparing for political treachery and has collected dirt dossiers on those threatening to launch any legal and political assaults against him.

"He has more than enough legal files, correspondence, and detailed information to discredit and destroy those who seek to take him down," the insider revealed.

The president himself said, "If crazed Democrats want to abuse their power and politicize their process of investigations, subpoenas, and destroying lives, they should be reminded that we still control the federal government and all of its powers."

Donald Trump Threatens to Go on a 'Veto' Spree

GOP lawyers are scrambling to help politicians prepare for any new hearings. MEGA

The potential probes could drag corporations, financial institutions, and former administration officials into tense congressional hearings.

Lawyers are reportedly already preparing clients for possible subpoenas while Democrats weigh investigations into Trump’s wealth and alleged abuses of government power.

But Trump isn't waving the white flag. The POTUS has vowed to torpedo Democratic legislation he considers unacceptable, betting his opponents will eventually be forced to negotiate.

"They’ll send over things that are insane, and I’ll veto them," he declared.

The War in Iran and Consequences Back Home

Many voters blamed the war in Iran, and its effects on prices back home, for the Republican loss. MEGA

Meanwhile, an even more terrifying showdown could be brewing overseas. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson has suggested that Trump is weighing a nuclear strike against Iran, alleging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing for military action.

"After the first nuclear strike, World War III is inevitable," Carlson warns. "That war would be short and final."

The Iran conflict has already hammered Americans' pocketbooks. Gasoline prices reached a national average of $4.33 a gallon – 45 percent above prewar levels – while the war has reportedly cost the average household nearly $2,000 over an eight-month period. And experts warn grocery prices could continue to climb as businesses pass along soaring transportation expenses.

Administration sources insist Trump has kept grocery and gas prices from surging and is reportedly willing to work with his enemies, who will soon be the ones in control.

Or, as a White House spokesperson valiantly declared. "He's willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans."