Ray Nicholson has given a rare insight into his relationship with the reclusive Hollywood icon. MEGA

Jack Nicholson's son has given a rare insight into his relationship with the Hollywood icon, who now lives a reclusive lifestyle out of the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a magazine feature, Ray Nicholson, 34, told his sister Lorraine Nicholson, 36, that many subjects are off-limits when they converse.

'We Can't Talk About A lot'

Ray Nicholson says sports is the most common subject in their conversations. MEGA

But the one overriding interest they share is sports, which is often the topic of their discussions.

Ray told a publication: "I love sports so much. It's also the language of love that me and dad share. We can't talk about a lot, but we can talk about the f---ing Lakers until kingdom come."

Ray's comments come after his father's close Hollywood friend Michael Douglas confirmed The Shining actor is "not working any more" and "has disappeared" from the limelight.

Douglas, 82, offered the update during an event in Swansea, Wales, where he was promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.

The Falling Down star was asked about his longtime friend and whether he would have liked to work alongside him.

Jack Nicholson 'Has Disappeared,' Michael Douglas Notes

Nicholson's pal Michael Douglas says he's content living quiet life. MEGA

He said: "I would have liked to have acted with Jack. He's not working anymore. He's well. He has disappeared. I know that."

Douglas added: "I still see him, but he is fine. He is up there by his house and walking around in his slippers. It happens. He deserves it. I understand. He is a few years older than me, but I understand."

The actor has not appeared on screen since How Do You Know, choosing to remain largely out of the spotlight.

A source told Radar: "Jack has obviously earned the right to enjoy his privacy and final days. He spent decades in the public eye, and there is no reason why he should have to keep making appearances just to reassure people.

Retirement Seems to Suit Jack Nicholson

Insiders say Nicholson could be 'enjoying a more private chapter.' MEGA

"Michael's comments will be reassuring to anyone who has wondered how Jack is doing. But there is a bleak side to this, and his comments have prompted talk that Jack could end up living a rather sad end of his life, before he's found dead at home in his slippers.

"But maybe that's the way he wants it. Jack has always valued his independence, and retirement seems to suit him. He is not someone who needs the attention or the Hollywood circus to be happy."

The insider continued, "People naturally become curious when a star of Jack's stature disappears from public life, but that does not mean there is something wrong.

"Michael's update suggests he is simply enjoying a more private chapter."

Friends fear Nicholson could end up like Marlon Brando. MEGA

Friends fear the legendary star will die a recluse like his late pal Marlon Brando. An insider said: "He's made it clear his home is his castle.

"But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK."

He remains on good terms with Ray, but pals worry the once notorious womanizer is mirroring the sad last days of Godfather great Brando.

"Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack's friends are drawing the comparisons," the source said. "His kids will visit, but they're his only connection to the world.

"It's like he doesn't want to face reality anymore – and that's just sad."