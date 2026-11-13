Pete Hegseth gave a medal to the soldier who told his group to be quiet at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier MEGA

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth awarded Army Specialist Thomas Iglesias a Joint Service Commendation Medal one day after the soldier called out his entourage for failing to keep quiet during a Veterans Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery.

Iglesias was standing guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11 when he heard someone laughing as Hegseth and his group finished posing for photographs.

The sentinel immediately reminded the visitors of the memorial's strict rules, prompting a moment that quickly attracted attention after footage circulated online.

The following day, Hegseth invited members of Iglesias' unit to the Pentagon and personally presented the soldier with the medal. The recognition came after the Pentagon publicly defended Iglesias, saying he had acted appropriately.

Soldier Reminds Hegseth's Entourage to Maintain Silence at Arlington

Specialist Thomas Iglesias yelled that visitors have to keep it silent and respectful after some people in the group were laughing MEGA

The confrontation took place after the annual Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony, which was attended by President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other administration officials.

Hegseth, his wife, Jennifer, and several senior aides gathered for photographs on the steps near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The group included chief of staff Ricky Buria, Deputy Chief of Staff Patrick Weaver, and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh.

As the visitors finished taking pictures and began leaving, laughter and conversation could be heard. Iglesias, who was patrolling the memorial, stopped and addressed the group.

"All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times," he shouted.

The exchange was captured on video and circulated widely online. Although the footage showed the group being reprimanded, it did not establish who had laughed. It also did not confirm whether Hegseth himself had made any noise.

Pete Hegseth Presents Thomas Iglesias With Military Medal

It happened right after the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery MEGA

On November 12, Hegseth welcomed members of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, better known as the Old Guard, to the Pentagon for a special presentation.

During the gathering, the defense secretary pinned the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Iglesias and posed for photographs with him and other members of the unit.

A Pentagon official confirmed that the award recognized Iglesias "for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026."

Hegseth also shared photographs of the presentation on social media, praising the soldier's commitment to military standards.

"We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots," he wrote.

According to The Associated Press, the Joint Service Commendation Medal recognizes meritorious achievement or service and is a relatively significant military honor that is not typically presented to junior enlisted personnel. Iglesias' recognition therefore drew additional attention beyond the original confrontation.

Pentagon Defends Sentinel After Viral Confrontation

Hegseth awarded him the Joint Service Commendation Medal the next day at the Pentagon MEGA

The Pentagon had already expressed support for Iglesias before Hegseth presented him with the award.

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell addressed the incident on November 11, emphasizing that the soldier had acted appropriately while carrying out his responsibilities.

"While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum," Parnell said.

He also reaffirmed the department's respect for members of the armed forces, stating: "The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored - and will always honor - the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe."

The statement made clear that the department stood behind Iglesias' response, rather than viewing his intervention as inappropriate because the defense secretary was among the visitors.

Why the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Has Strict Rules

He posted that he loves soldiers and standards and said well done to the specialist MEGA

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is one of Arlington National Cemetery's most important memorials. It serves as the final resting place for unidentified American service members from World War I, World War II, and the Korean War.

The memorial also includes an empty crypt dedicated to missing service members from the Vietnam War. The remains originally placed there were identified through DNA testing in 1998 and reburied in Missouri at the request of the soldier's family.

Members of the Old Guard have maintained a continuous watch over the memorial since 1948. The sentinels patrol the area around the clock, regardless of weather, and are responsible for protecting the dignity of the site.

Visitors are expected to behave respectfully and avoid disturbing the solemn atmosphere. Sentinels are responsible for enforcing those standards, regardless of who happens to be visiting.