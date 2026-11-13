David Walliams once opened up about Prince Harry. MEGA

Prince Harry's previously apparently very friendly relationship with David Walliams has resurfaced amid serious sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian, claiming the pair once shared private conversations at a gym sauna.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, was described as a close acquaintance by Walliams, 55, in comments dating back to 2004, when the comedian recalled an allegedly extraordinary first encounter at a party.

David Walliams on Prince Harry: 'He's a Very Lovely Boy'

Walliams recalled meeting Prince Harry at a party in 2004. MEGA

Their association is in the spotlight following allegations Walliams groomed teenage girls, including a claim of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old.

He has recalled about Harry: "The first time I met [Harry] was at a party when he pulled his trousers down, exposed his bottom and slapped it, saying, 'Hey, come on Walliams, do you want a bit of this?'"

The comedian, continued: "Then we ended up working out at the same gym when he would say, 'Walliams, wait for me.'

"We would sit together in the steam room and chat. He's a very lovely boy."

Grooming and Backstage Allegations

Walliams is facing allegations involving young women and teenage girls. MEGA

The comments have resurfaced as Walliams faces growing scrutiny following investigations into allegations involving young women and teenage girls.

A Guardian and ITV News investigation identified Walliams as the celebrity who had unsuccessfully sought legal restrictions preventing the publication of sexual misconduct allegations.

One woman has alleged Walliams sexually assaulted her when she was 15, while other claims have concerned his alleged behavior toward younger female acquaintances.

Walliams has denied wrongdoing and maintains that he has never groomed young women. Separately, a former production worker on Britain's Got Talent alleged Walliams used complimentary audience tickets to invite teenage girls to television recordings.

The former runner, now 29, claimed the comic would observe female guests seated near the judging panel before arranging backstage meetings.

Another woman, identified as Louisa, has alleged Walliams appeared wearing a towel during a backstage encounter at a 2015 audition.

The allegations remain disputed and have not been established in court.

Publisher and Libraries Drop David Walliams

HarperCollins ended its publishing relationship with Walliams in December 2025. MEGA

Walliams' professional career has also suffered significant setbacks.

Publisher HarperCollins ended its relationship with him in December 2025 following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior and harassment involving junior female employees.

Walliams disputed those claims, saying he had "never been informed of any allegations raised against him" or asked to participate in the investigation.

Meanwhile, schools and public libraries have begun withdrawing his children's books from display.

Camden Council confirmed it was removing titles from its public libraries, while academy trusts operating dozens of schools across England have recommended similar action.

His books, including Gangsta Granny, The Boy in the Dress and Mr Stink, have sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.

Prince Harry Has Not Commented

Prince Harry has not publicly commented on the allegations against Walliams. MEGA

Harry, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now lives in California with Meghan Markle, 45, has not publicly commented on the allegations against Walliams.

There is no suggestion that Harry knew about any alleged misconduct. Walliams is said to have amassed an estimated $20million fortune through television, publishing and property.

Born David Edward Williams in London, he rose to fame alongside Matt Lucas in the BBC comedy series Little Britain, before becoming a judge on Britain's Got Talent, reportedly earning around $2million per season.

Walliams also owns valuable London property, including a Regent's Park mansion listed for around $12million.