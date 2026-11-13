'The View' called out the 11 democrats who missed Hegseth's impeachment vote. MEGA

The co-hosts of The View criticized Democratic lawmakers after 11 House Democrats missed a crucial vote on impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday, November 10, the House voted 211-204 to send articles of impeachment against Hegseth to the Judiciary Committee, effectively blocking the effort for the remainder of the current Congress.

Warning to Democrats

Whoopi Goldberg issued a warning to Democrats who missed the impeachment vote. MEGA

The following day, Whoopi Goldberg criticized Democrats who cited traffic delays, medical issues, and scheduling conflicts for missing the vote.

"So I would like to pile on here," Goldberg said during the episode. "This is the last time you get to do this. Do not do this."

Goldberg reminded Democratic lawmakers that voters who helped elect them could just as easily vote them out of office.

A 'Self-inflicted Wound'

Sara Haines called the move 'self-inflicted.' MEGA

Alyssa Farah Griffin was equally critical. "This was so shameful. We knew the vote was taking place and they were at a fundraiser down the street," Griffin said.

Sara Haines questioned how Democrats could demand that Americans participate in elections but fail to show up for an important congressional vote.

"This was really a self-inflicted wound on the Democrats, and that's the part that's frustrating," Haines said.

She also assigned some responsibility to Democratic leadership but placed most of the blame on the individuals who were absent.

11 Democrats Missed the Vote

Nancy Pelosi cited a Veterans Day event as the reason she missed the vote. MEGA

The impeachment effort was introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who accused Hegseth of multiple abuses of power involving military operations in Iran, Venezuela, and Yemen, along with alleged retaliation against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

Massie was the only Republican to oppose referring the resolution to committee, and all 203 Democrats who voted also opposed the motion.

11 Democrats and seven Republicans did not vote. Had all 11 Democrats voted against the referral motion while the other votes remained unchanged, the motion would have failed 215-211.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attending a Veterans Day event in San Francisco, while Rep. Lou Correa of California cited a medical procedure.

Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada acknowledged his absence Wednesday, saying he took responsibility for missing the vote.

Democrats Could Revive Impeachment Effort

Hegseth could still be on the chopping block in 2027. MEGA

The procedural defeat does not prevent Democrats from bringing new impeachment proceedings against Hegseth when they take control of the House in January.

But even if a Democratic-controlled House were to approve articles of impeachment, removing Hegseth from office would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate.