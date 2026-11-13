Dave Portnoy spoke out on a suspicion put forward by former 'Call Her Daddy' co-host Sofia Franklyn The Toast/Youtube; Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is responding to speculation that he hooked up with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, RadarOnline.com can report.

The idea was hinted at in the podcast's ex-co-host Sofia Franklyn's new memoir, Daddy Issues, which was released Tuesday, November 10.

Alex Cooper's Unusual Behavior Made Sofia Franklyn Suspicious

Franklyn alludes to a speculative thought that Portnoy had been intimate in some way with her cohost Cooper. @sofiafranklyn/Instagram

Franklyn recalled an alleged incident in 2020 that occurred between Portnoy and Cooper during their contract negotiations with Barstool Sports, which originally owned the popular podcast after signing the duo in 2018.

After noticing what she claimed to be odd behavior from Cooper during a meeting with Portnoy at his apartment, Franklyn wondered if they had previously slept together. She said Cooper got unusually quiet at the visit.

"I expect Alex to make a joke about the place, but she's uncharacteristically awkward and doesn't say a thing. Something gives me the vibe she’s been here before. Jesus Christ, did they f–k or something?" she wrote.

Dave Portnoy Denies Claims

Portnoy says Franklyn took creative liberties with the memoir, implying there may have been a ghost writer from his own experience. The Toast/Youtube

Portnoy, 49, was featured on an episode of The Toast on Wednesday, November 11, hosted by sisters Claudia and Jackie Oshry. When posed with the question about the inferred hookup, Portnoy called it fiction.

"She knows for a fact that's not true," Portnoy said, believing creative liberties were taken with the book.

He denied Cooper ever being at his apartment before the mentioned meeting, which Franklyn would've known. He said the first time being in his place was their rooftop meeting one. Despite this, Franklyn claims Portnoy made a comment suggesting Cooper was already familiar.

Franklyn did not specifically witness a sexual encounter between the two, presenting the situation as a suspicion rather than confirmation.

'I Hate Her Guts'

Portnoy was unaware many listeners had shipped him and Cooper together. @stoolpresidente/Instagram

Claudia asked Portnoy, "You guys ever kiss or make out or anything?" regarding him and Cooper, to which he said they didn't even like each other. He recalled thinking Franklyn had liked him more in the beginning.

Jackie referenced fans supporting the pair to date, saying "People shipped you." Portnoy replied, "Oh, that, that I was not aware of."

Franklyn further wrote in her book about that meeting at Portnoy's apartment: "Ascending to Dave’s building’s rooftop, he makes a comment to Alex like she knows her way around, confirming my suspicion. I don’t have time to process anything further before Dave starts the ‘meeting’ with a lowball offer-$500,000 each with no alcohol ownership rights in perpetuity."

When asked if he has any contact with Franklyn, Portnoy said, "I have no relationship with Sofia, none. I hate her guts."

Sofia Franklyn and Alex Cooper Separated Over Contract Negotiations

Franklyn and Cooper's friendship had a falling out after contract renegotiations. @sofiafranklyn; @alexandracooper/Instagram

The former co-hosts' relationship deteriorated in 2020 when they entered renegotiations for their contract. The women were offered $500,000 each to stay with Barstool for another year, and an opportunity to gain ownership of the podcast's IP. Franklyn wanted to be independent, while Cooper chose to remain with Barstool.

"I feel so strongly that going independent at our peak will rocket us – merch profits, an alcohol brand, seeing more listener dollars in OUR pockets-but Alex feels just as strongly the other way, which in and of itself is persuasive. I feel so worn down. We're killing ourselves and our friendship by endlessly trying to prove ourselves on diametrically opposed points. I feel severed from the person I’m fighting both against and for. It's too backward," Franklyn noted in her memoir.

The friends parted ways, with Cooper continuing to host the show by herself and moving the show to Spotify in 2021, which got Portnoy no money. In 2024, she signed a deal with SiriusXM. Franklyn has since started her own podcast, Sofia with an F. Cooper has previously discussed her side of the falling out, saying she realized the "Daddy Gang" was bigger than both of them.